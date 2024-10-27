Disgusting Creep Tim Walz Follows Hillary’s Lead and Compares Trump Supporters in Madison Square Garden to Nazis

by
Creepy Tim Walz joined Hillary Clinton and compared Trump supporters to Nazis.

Tim Walz joined Hillary Clinton and compared Trump supporters at Madison Square Garden today to see Trump to 1930s Nazis.

Tim Walz: Donald Trump has descended into madness over the last few weeks. I think some of you don’t miss on this. Go do your Google on this. Donald Trump’s got this big rally going at Madison Square Garden. There’s a direct parallel to a big rally that happened in the mid-1930s at Madison Square Garden. Don’t think that he doesn’t know for one second exactly what they’re doing there.

What a nasty dog.

They have nothing left in their arsenal so their hurling the Nazi slur.
Sick stuff.

Video via Johnny MAGA.

On Thursday, Hillary Clinton accused everyone attending the Trump rally in New York City of being Nazis.

Hillary Clinton made the remarks during an appearance on CNN with Kaitlan Collins Thursday night just 12 days before the election.

President Trump is holding a rally in New York at Madison Square Garden on Sunday at 5 PM ET on Sunday.

Hillary Clinton said Trump is reenacting the Madison Square Garden in 1939 after The Atlantic dropped a new hoax claiming Trump praised Hitler in conversations with his former Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Trump’s former Chief of Staff John Kelly was at it again spreading lies about President Trump praising Hitler.

John Kelly claimed Trump said on numerous occasions that “Hitler did some good things, too.”

Hillary piled on and said Trump’s upcoming rally at MSG will be full of Neo-Nazis.

“One other thing that you’ll see next week, Kaitlan is Trump actually reenacting the Madison Square Garden rally in 1939,” Hillary said.

“President Franklin Roosevelt was appalled that Neo-Nazis, Fascists, in America were lining up to essentially pledge their support for the kind of government that they were seeing in Germany! So I don’t think we can ignore it!” she said.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

