Disgusting Creep Tim Walz Follows Hillary’s Lead and Compares Trump Supporters in Madison Square Garden to Nazis

Tim Walz joined Hillary Clinton and compared Trump supporters at Madison Square Garden today to see Trump to 1930s Nazis.

Tim Walz: Donald Trump has descended into madness over the last few weeks. I think some of you don’t miss on this. Go do your Google on this. Donald Trump’s got this big rally going at Madison Square Garden. There’s a direct parallel to a big rally that happened in the mid-1930s at Madison Square Garden. Don’t think that he doesn’t know for one second exactly what they’re doing there.

They have nothing left in their arsenal so their hurling the Nazi slur.

Trump’s massive MSG rally broke Tim Walz’s brain. “There’s a direct parallel to a rally that happened in the mid-1930’s in Madison Square Garden.” pic.twitter.com/eo3ttx1MVl — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 27, 2024

On Thursday, Hillary Clinton accused everyone attending the Trump rally in New York City of being Nazis.

Hillary Clinton made the remarks during an appearance on CNN with Kaitlan Collins Thursday night just 12 days before the election.

President Trump is holding a rally in New York at Madison Square Garden on Sunday at 5 PM ET on Sunday.

Hillary Clinton said Trump is reenacting the Madison Square Garden in 1939 after The Atlantic dropped a new hoax claiming Trump praised Hitler in conversations with his former Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Trump’s former Chief of Staff John Kelly was at it again spreading lies about President Trump praising Hitler.

John Kelly claimed Trump said on numerous occasions that “Hitler did some good things, too.”

Hillary piled on and said Trump’s upcoming rally at MSG will be full of Neo-Nazis.

“One other thing that you’ll see next week, Kaitlan is Trump actually reenacting the Madison Square Garden rally in 1939,” Hillary said.

“President Franklin Roosevelt was appalled that Neo-Nazis, Fascists, in America were lining up to essentially pledge their support for the kind of government that they were seeing in Germany! So I don’t think we can ignore it!” she said.