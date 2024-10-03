DEVELOPING: Oil Prices Spike After Joe Biden Blurts Out US “Discussing” Possible Attack on Iran Oil Facilities (VIDEO)

Oil prices spiked after Joe Biden told reporters that the US is “discussing” a possible strike on Iran’s oil facilities.

Joe Biden on Thursday stopped to chat with reporters on the South Lawn as he departed the White House en route to Perry, Florida to survey Helene damage.

A reporter asked Biden about Israel striking Iran’s oil facilities.

Iran launched more than 200 missiles towards Israel this week.

WATCH:

EXCLUSIVE: Video from passenger jet en route to Dubai, shows missiles firing out of Iran towards Israel pic.twitter.com/6VUv9OlDUM — New York Post (@nypost) October 2, 2024

Israel is reportedly gearing up to bomb Iran’s oil.

Biden blurted out that the US is “discussing” a possible attack on Iran’s oil.

“We’re discussing that. I think that would be a little … anyway … Nothing will happen today,” Biden said.

WATCH:

President Biden was asked about Israel striking Iran's oil facilities this morning. He said: "We’re discussing that. I think that would be a little … anyway … Nothing will happen today." pic.twitter.com/6AV2fxKHf4 — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) October 3, 2024

Crude prices immediately spiked after Biden’s remarks on striking Iran’s oil.

Biden's "we're discussing that" comment just raised oil prices by $2 Crude is now at $77 pic.twitter.com/zJbGmFuRBi — Ziad Daoud (@ZiadMDaoud) October 3, 2024

“Within 45 minutes of Biden’s remark, crude oil futures spiked to about $74 per barrel from an opening price of $70.10, before settling back to around $73,: The New York Post reported.

“A strike on Iran’s oil could result in significant environmental impacts, including a surge in greenhouse gas emissions — creating a potentially awkward political situation for Biden, who has blamed such emissions for the recent deadly hurricane strike on the Southeast,” The New York Post reported.