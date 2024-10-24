DEVELOPING: Los Angeles DA George Gascon Recommends Mendendez Brothers Released From Prison

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon recommended the Menendez brothers released from prison.

In 1996 Erik and Lyle Menendez were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 1989 killing of their parents.

Gascon’s office will seek approval for their resentencing.

Prosecutors will recommend Erik and Lyle Menendez be resentenced for the 1989 killings of their parents in the family’s Beverly Hills home, providing the brothers with a chance at freedom after 34 years behind bars. An official with knowledge of the decision who was not authorized to speak on the record ahead of a planned press conference confirmed that Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón would recommend resentencing for the brothers. They were sentenced in 1996 to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors must now seek court approval for their resentencing recommendation. Lyle Menendez, then 21, and Erik Menendez, then 18, admitted they fatally shot their entertainment executive father, Jose Menendez, and their mother, Kitty Menendez. The brothers said they feared their parents were about to kill them to stop people from finding out that Jose Menendez had sexually abused Erik Menendez for years.

Gascon said the Menendez brothers will be eligible for parole immediately, recommends resentencing for 1989 slaying of their parents.

“I believe they have paid their debt to society,” Gascon said.

Live stream of Gascon’s office:

