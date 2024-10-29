DEVELOPING: Gunman Barricaded Inside Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta in Custody After Standoff (VIDEO)

Meanwhile in the Democrat hellhole of Atlanta…

A gunman, identified as 70-year-old Jay Stevens Berger, was barricaded inside a Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia, and was taken into custody after a standoff on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect was seen throwing objects off the balcony on Tuesday afternoon. Police confirmed he threw a firearm off the balcony.

BREAKING: There's an active shooter at Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/aHw7UCYcdT — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) October 29, 2024

According to reports, the suspect pulled a gun on another person inside the Four Seasons. Witnesses heard gunshots.

Update: The suspect was taken into custody with blood on his face.

WSB-TV reported: