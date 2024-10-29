DEVELOPING: Gunman Barricaded Inside Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta in Custody After Standoff (VIDEO)

Meanwhile in the Democrat hellhole of Atlanta…
A gunman, identified as 70-year-old Jay Stevens Berger, was barricaded inside a Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia, and was taken into custody after a standoff on Tuesday afternoon.
The suspect was seen throwing objects off the balcony on Tuesday afternoon. Police confirmed he threw a firearm off the balcony.
According to reports, the suspect pulled a gun on another person inside the Four Seasons. Witnesses heard gunshots.
Update: The suspect was taken into custody with blood on his face.
WSB-TV reported:
The suspect who was barricaded inside the Four Seasons Hotel in midtown Atlanta is now in custody, police have confirmed.
Sources confirmed to Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes that a man pulled a gun on someone on a high floor inside the hotel.
At one point, police were able to see the suspect, who has not been identified, on a balcony, according to sources. That person is now in custody.
Fernandes and Channel 2′s Candace McCowan are both in the area near the hotel. They both say they have heard several gunshots.
Police have confirmed that the suspect has thrown a handgun off the balcony, but is still barricaded inside the hotel.
