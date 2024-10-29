DEVELOPING: Gunman Barricaded Inside Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta in Custody After Standoff (VIDEO)

by
Gunman barricaded at Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta throws objects off balcony

Meanwhile in the Democrat hellhole of Atlanta…

A gunman, identified as 70-year-old Jay Stevens Berger, was barricaded inside a Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia, and was taken into custody after a standoff on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect was seen throwing objects off the balcony on Tuesday afternoon. Police confirmed he threw a firearm off the balcony.

WATCH:

According to reports, the suspect pulled a gun on another person inside the Four Seasons. Witnesses heard gunshots.

Update: The suspect was taken into custody with blood on his face.

Jay Stevens Four Seasons Atlanta shooter

WSB-TV reported:

The suspect who was barricaded inside the Four Seasons Hotel in midtown Atlanta is now in custody, police have confirmed.

Sources confirmed to Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes that a man pulled a gun on someone on a high floor inside the hotel.

At one point, police were able to see the suspect, who has not been identified, on a balcony, according to sources. That person is now in custody.

Fernandes and Channel 2′s Candace McCowan are both in the area near the hotel. They both say they have heard several gunshots.

Police have confirmed that the suspect has thrown a handgun off the balcony, but is still barricaded inside the hotel.

Police said that out of an abundance of caution they have set up a perimeter around the hotel.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.