DESPERATION! MSNBC Chyron Compares Trump’s New York Event to Nazi Rally – While DNC Projects ‘Trump Praised Hitler’ Outside

MSNBC has directly compared Donald Trump’s epic rally in Madison Square Garden, New York to Nazism.

In an image circulating across social media, the Democratic propaganda network compared the event at Madison Square Garden to a pro-Nazi rally that took place at the same location 85 years ago.

Many Jewish Americans, including a Holocaust survivor, were present in the audience during Trump’s rally on Sunday evening. Meanwhile, some of the speakers spoke of their support for the Jewish state of Israel.

This is how MSNBC is describing Trump’s MSG rally. I can’t wait for them to become completely and totally irrelevant. Pure trash. pic.twitter.com/kylRQtS1zC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 27, 2024

Meanwhile, the Democratic National Committee projected the words “TRUMP PRAISED HITLER” outside the event, repeating an unsubstatianted allegation for which no evidence has ever been provided.

DNC projects “Trump praised Hitler” outside the rally at MSG. pic.twitter.com/4HNWbao7Et — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) October 27, 2024

The rally in question, which took place on February 20, 1939, was organized by the German American Bund, a pro-Hitler organization aiming to promote Nazi ideology in the United States.

The event, known as the “Americanization” rally, attracted around 20,000 supporters and featured a massive banner of George Washington flanked by swastikas, combining imagery of American patriotism with Nazi ideology.

The rally included anti-Semitic speeches, calls for a “white, Gentile-ruled” America, and denunciations of President Roosevelt and Jewish influence in U.S. society.

Thousands of protestors gathered outside of the event, leading to violent clashes erupted between demonstrators and police.

The DNC and their media propagandists were far from the only people comparing the event ot a Nazi rally.

Countless numbers of social media influencers and left-wing netizens also made the comparison, showing absolutely no sense of shame or historical perspective.

Jerry Wartski is a Holocaust survivor—not a Nazi. pic.twitter.com/IblwCzRzTW — The Digital Cowboy (@TXDigitalCowboy) October 27, 2024

This guy just said the quiet part out loud and called it a “Nazi rally.” pic.twitter.com/9EcdxIQm52 — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) October 27, 2024

Live shot of corporate media watching the Nazi rally at MSQ. pic.twitter.com/JqxjdM1pLj — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) October 27, 2024

As if these freak outs aren’t enough, just imagine what it will be like next week if Trump overcomes all the odds and wins back the American presidency.