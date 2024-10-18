Desperate Pennsylvania Democrat Sen. Bob Casey Bucks Biden by Name in Latest Campaign Ad — Aligns with Trump and Completely Ignores Kamala Harris

Senator Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, a Democrat who is running for a fourth term, is trying hard to distance himself from his party’s faltering leadership in an effort to woo skeptical voters.

A new campaign ad reveals that Casey is distancing himself from Joe Biden and instead aligning with policies championed by former President Donald Trump. Even more telling, he completely ignores Kamala Harris.

Casey’s close relationship with the Biden administration is no secret.

According to National Review, Casey has voted in line with Biden’s policies 98.5% of the time—a figure that underscores his long-standing loyalty to the Democratic president.

Earlier this month, Biden was even slated to appear at a campaign event for Casey in Montgomery County.

The ad begins with the wife, Marygrace, declaring, “I’m a Republican,” while her husband Joe states, “I’m a Democrat.”

The couple then agrees on one thing: Bob Casey is “independent.”

Marygrace goes on to praise Casey for supposedly ‘bucking Biden’ to protect fracking and aligning with Trump to end NAFTA and impose tariffs on China.

Let’s be clear—Bob Casey is not independent. He may tout a few select policies that align with Trump, but his voting record tells a different story.

His overwhelming support for Biden’s agenda, from reckless spending packages to policies that have fueled inflation, stands in stark contrast to the “independence” he is now trying to sell to voters.

If you’re the Casey campaign, the only reason you run ads touting where you agree with Trump is if Trump is winning in your state.

WATCH: