“Don’t Think You’re in Donald Trump’s Club – You’re Not!” – A Desperate Kamala Harris Uses Fake Accent to Shame Black Men Into Voting For Her (VIDEO)

by
Kamala Harris sits down for interview with former NFL player Shannon Sharpe

Kamala Harris is now using a fake accent to shame black men into voting for her.

Kamala Harris and the Democrat machine know black men do not support the Harris-Walz ticket so they are getting very desperate as Election Day approaches.

Earlier this month Kamala Harris rolled out Obama to shame black men into voting for her.

Barack Obama scolded black men and told the ‘brothers’ that they had to vote for Kamala Harris.

WATCH:

Blacks lashed out at Obama and lit him up for trying to shame them into voting for Kamala Harris.

WATCH (language warning):

When that didn’t work, a desperate Kamala Harris made a last-minute pitch to black men and offered them weed.

Her message to black men? Vote for me and you will get recreational marijuana and $20,000 to start a business.

How insulting.

Now Harris is using a fake accent to shame black men.

Kamala Harris told former NFL player and host of “Club Shay Shay” Shannon Sharpe, that black men aren’t in Trump’s club.

“Don’t think you’re in Donald Trump’s club, you’re not,” Kamala Harris said in a fake accent. “He’s not going to be thinking about you. You think he’s having you over for dinner?”

WATCH:

Never forget what Kamala Harris did to black men when she was in a position of great power as California Attorney General.

Kamala Harris kept hundreds of black men in prison past their release date so she could use these men for cheap California state labor at $2 per day.

Kamala also locked up 1,500 people for marijuana violations.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

