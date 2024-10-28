“Don’t Think You’re in Donald Trump’s Club – You’re Not!” – A Desperate Kamala Harris Uses Fake Accent to Shame Black Men Into Voting For Her (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris is now using a fake accent to shame black men into voting for her.

Kamala Harris and the Democrat machine know black men do not support the Harris-Walz ticket so they are getting very desperate as Election Day approaches.

Earlier this month Kamala Harris rolled out Obama to shame black men into voting for her.

Barack Obama scolded black men and told the ‘brothers’ that they had to vote for Kamala Harris.

WATCH:

My problem with President Obama lecture black men about voting for the Democrats. he only show up when time to lecture us. about voting .pic.twitter.com/HR42OM3B12 — Don Salmon (@dijoni) October 11, 2024

Blacks lashed out at Obama and lit him up for trying to shame them into voting for Kamala Harris.

WATCH (language warning):

Oh man. Black Americans are DONE with Barack Obama. Listen to black voters respond to Obama trying to shame them into voting for Kamala. These responses are We can now officially call Obama’s smug speech the greatest political backfire of all time… pic.twitter.com/m0e0Weh3ub — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 14, 2024

When that didn’t work, a desperate Kamala Harris made a last-minute pitch to black men and offered them weed.

Her message to black men? Vote for me and you will get recreational marijuana and $20,000 to start a business.

How insulting.

Now Harris is using a fake accent to shame black men.

Kamala Harris told former NFL player and host of “Club Shay Shay” Shannon Sharpe, that black men aren’t in Trump’s club.

“Don’t think you’re in Donald Trump’s club, you’re not,” Kamala Harris said in a fake accent. “He’s not going to be thinking about you. You think he’s having you over for dinner?”

WATCH:

Kamala Harris uses a fake black accent to shame black men: "You not in DJT's club" pic.twitter.com/qTyEGrUiau — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 28, 2024

Never forget what Kamala Harris did to black men when she was in a position of great power as California Attorney General.

Kamala Harris kept hundreds of black men in prison past their release date so she could use these men for cheap California state labor at $2 per day.

Kamala also locked up 1,500 people for marijuana violations.