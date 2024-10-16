A Desperate Jack Smith Makes New Crazy Claim About Trump and January 6 with Less Than Two Weeks Until Election Day

Special Counsel Jack Smith made a new claim about Trump’s role on January 6, 2021, with less than two weeks until Election Day.

A desperate Jack Smith claimed in a new filing that Trump “willfully caused his supporters to obstruct and attempt to obstruct” the certification of the 2020 election.

The special counsel’s prosecutors said Trump bears responsibility for the January 6 riot even though he specifically told his supporters to “protest peacefully and patriotically.”

Jack Smith made the claims in a filing responding to Trump’s motion to dismiss the superseding indictment on statutory grounds.

In August Jack Smith indicted President Trump AGAIN in DC following the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity.

The grand jury indicted Trump on the same four charges that were unveiled in August 2023: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

In the new 36-page indictment, Jack Smith’s prosecutors claim Trump’s actions were not ‘official acts’ because his rally was privately funded and “privately organized.”

Jack Smith on Wednesday said Trump “willfully caused others” to obstruct the certification of the election and gave “false hope” to his supporters that Mike Pence could stop the proceedings.

“Those allegations link the defendant’s actions on January 6 directly to his efforts to corruptly obstruct the certification proceeding,” Jack Smith’s prosecutors wrote.

“Contrary to the defendant’s claim … that he bears no factual or legal responsibility for the ‘events on January 6,’ the superseding indictment plainly alleges that the defendant willfully caused his supporters to obstruct and attempt to obstruct the proceeding by summoning them to Washington, D.C., and then directing them to march to the Capitol to pressure the Vice President and legislators to reject the legitimate certificates and instead rely on the fraudulent electoral certificates,” Smith’s prosecutors wrote.

Trump’s lawyers also argued that Trump is immune from federal prosecution for alleged ‘crimes’ committed while he served as US President.

Judge Tanya Chutkan gave President Trump’s lawyers until November 7 to file a motion to dismiss on presidential immunity claims. Jack Smith has until November 21 to respond to the immunity claims.