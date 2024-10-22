Deroy Murdock on Surge of Black Voter Support for Trump: ‘If That Sticks at Election Day…’ (VIDEO)

Conservative columnist and political commentator Deroy Murdock recently appeared on FOX News and talked about the surge in black voter support for Donald Trump.

Murdock suggested that Trump could be capturing as much as 15 to 20 percent of the black vote and predicted that if this holds until election day, that Democrats are going to have a serious problem.

Black voters across the country are concerned about the economy and illegal immigration, just like everyone else.

The Daily Wire has details:

‘If That Sticks At Election Day’: NYT Poll Shows Trump Polling Over 20% With Black Voters Deroy Murdock warned on Monday that if current polls are any indication, the Democrats could be in real trouble with black voters come Election Day. Murdock cited a recent New York Times/Siena poll that showed Trump polling over 20% with black voters — outstripping his numbers from both 2020 and 2016 — and showing a real weakness in Democrat support as the 2024 election reached its final days. “It’s a big problem. Black voters constitute such a big part of the Democratic base, you take that out, the whole thing sort of falls over,” Murdock said. “And this is the result of a very simple question that President Trump has asked black voters since 2016: ‘What the hell do you have to lose?’” “They’ve responded to that question thinking, well, we keep voting Democrat and things don’t seem to get better,” Murdock continued, noting that Trump had gone from 8% of the black vote in 2016 to 12% in 2020 and appeared to be nearing 24% going into the last two weeks of the 2024 election cycle. “If that sticks at Election Day, the Democrats are going to be in very big trouble.”

Here’s the video clip:

Deroy Murdock: President Trump is now polling over 20% with Black voters. "If that sticks at Election Day, the Democrats are going to be in VERY big trouble." pic.twitter.com/cqx5pKyQHI — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 21, 2024

As many people have pointed out, Trump does not need to win all of the black vote or even close to that much. He only needs to take a certain percentage away from the Democrats and it looks like he is on pace to do just that.