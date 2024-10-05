Democrats in Panic Mode Over Losing Control of the U.S. Senate: ‘This is Bad’

In addition to possibly losing control of the White House, Democrats are realizing that they may also lose control of the U.S. Senate this fall and panic is starting to set in among them.

If the GOP takes control of the chamber, it would be a huge help to Trump should he win the presidency. Dems know this and it’s got them very nervous.

Chuck Schumer would lose his role as majority leader. Wouldn’t that be a shame?

RedState reports:

‘This Is Bad’: Dems in Panic Mode As New Polls Show Senate Control Is Slipping From Their Grasp New polling numbers out of the states of Ohio and Wisconsin are very good news for Mitch McConnell and very bad news for Chuck Schumer. Panic seems to be setting in for Democrats as they see their chances of retaining control of the Senate slip from their grasp. In Ohio, Democrat incumbent Sherrod Brown is consistently polling behind his Republican rival, Bernie Moreno. RedState reported last week on polling from RMG Research that showed Moreno ahead of Brown by a 48 percent to 46 percent margin. New polling out from ActiVote confirms Moreno’s lead, with the new data having Moreno sitting at 51.1 percent while Brown is at 48.9 percent. That’s a pretty consistent 2 percent-plus lead for the Republican challenger with just under five weeks until election day… The Dems haven’t completely given up on Ohio, with plenty of outside money being spent in the state by PACs, but a recent fundraising appeal seems to confirm that the party is hitting the panic button: “This is bad,” the Ohio Democratic Party said in a campaign fundraising email soon after the polls were released. “We can’t let Bernie Moreno gain any more ground — not if we want to keep the Senate blue.“

Of course, if Republicans take the Senate, Mitch McConnell should not be made majority leader. It’s time for someone else to assume that role.