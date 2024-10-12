Democratic House Candidate and Local Party Chair Arrested For Stealing Trump Signs in North Carolina

A candidate for North Carolina’s House of Representatives has been arrested for stealing Trump signs from his neighbors.

According to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, a local deputy noticed 68-year-old Lowell Simon yanking campaign signs from the roadside along Seven Lakes Drive in the West End community.

When the deputy followed up at Simon’s home, he discovered the signs had been secreted in his vehicle.

Simon, who also serves as the head of the Democrat Party in Moore County, admitted to stealing the signs and said his emotions got the better of him.

“My worse angels got the better of me and I removed the signs,” Simon said, according to WRAL News.

“I shouldn’t have done that. I didn’t do it in the stealth of night or anything,” he continued. “I did it when it was five o’clock in the afternoon.”

The man added that his act was hypocritical because he himself had urged people not to touch signs supporting opposition political candidates.

“I’ve been telling people for years don’t touch opposition signs, but I was [mad],” he said. “If people are going to break the law, myself included, there should be consequences.”

“But, the law should be applied equally,” he continued. “I understand that sometimes you catch the criminal and sometimes you don’t, but it has to be applied equally.”

An arrest warrant was issued against Simon on Friday and he was consequently charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny of political signs.

Arrest Made Following Campaign Sign Thefts On October 10, 2024, at approximately 5:25 PM, a sheriff’s deputy working in… Posted by Moore County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, October 11, 2024

He will appear in court later this month.

While North Carolina is likely to vote for Donald Trump, having done so in 2016 and 2020, it is still considered a swing state and Democrats are hoping that they can flip it to Kamala Harris next month.

According to the latest RealClearPolling average, Trump holds a 0.5 percent lead in North Carolina, well within the margin of error.