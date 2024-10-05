Democrat Writes Powerful “Career Suicide Note” on Why He is Voting for Donald Trump

The upcoming presidential election has presented a stark choice between President Donald Trump’s embrace of American exceptionalism and freedom and Kamala Harris’s allegiance to globalist control.

The prospect of Democrats continuing to embrace censorship, warmongering, and lawfare has led many to a Ronald Reagan’s “I didn’t leave the Democratic party, the Democratic Party left me” moment of their own.

Author M.C. Armstrong wrote The Mysteries of Haditha about his time as an embedded journalist with Joint Special Operations Forces in Al Anbar Province, Iraq, in 2008. His story was nominated for “Best Memoir” at the 2021 American Book Festival.

On Friday, Armstrong wrote a powerful statement, which he refers to as a “career suicide note,” on what drove him from the Democrat party and why he will vote for Donald Trump in November.

To @TheDemocrats, This is my career suicide note, but it’s also a thank you from someone who is done with careerism. I’m a lifelong member of your party and I’m voting for Donald Trump. Why? It’s not just your industrial-scale censorship or your endless wars or the fact that you disenfranchised millions of Kennedy voters through lawfare. If that were all I had, it would be sufficient, in terms of conscience and rage, but there’s more to this story than anger. Your hatred and censorship has taught me to admire @realDonaldTrump and to love my fellow working-class Americans, and for that I thank you. This vote is for all the traumatized people who have been canceled and banished just for saying no to the establishment. This vote is for the surveyor, the farmer, the HVAC man, the nurse, the hairstylist, the Deadhead, the veteran, and my fellow adjunct professors who have told me their stories about being bullied by the Democrats in their friends and family and their colleagues at work. This is for the young Black woman in my class last year who, on the day of Kamala Harris’s visit to campus, said, “You’re going to hate me, Dr. Armstrong, but I’m not going. I’m voting for Donald Trump.” Why would she think I would hate her for the way she votes? What has happened to our country? Somehow, Donald Trump has changed my mind. Where I once saw a cartoon white supremacist, warmonger, and narcissist, I now see the man who renegotiated NAFTA and the only president in the twenty-first century not to start a new war. Where I once saw the pal of the neocons, I now see a man who has awoken from his slumber and disavowed Dick Cheney, George Bush, and John Bolton, even as my own party embraces these “men.” Why has the greatest entrepreneur of my generation (@elonmusk) risked his career to side with Trump? Why has the most consequential grassroots environmentalist of my time (@RobertKennedyJr) sacrificed friends, family, and reputation to side with “The Orange Menace?” Why has the most courageous peace activist of the twenty-first century (@TulsiGabbard) left our party? Because Tulsi, Bobby, and Elon see what I see. Donald Trump is resilient and he’s risking his life to change the fate of our nation. Trump is transforming the Republican Party into the party of peace, free speech, and the working-class. He has converted George Bush’s billionaire boys club of Big War, Big Ag, and Big Pharma into a party that cares about public health and embraces regenerative agriculture.

