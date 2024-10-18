Democrat Pollster Doug Schoen Says the Blue Wall is ‘Eroding’ for Kamala Harris and Democrats (VIDEO)

Democrat pollster Doug Schoen appeared on FOX News last night after Kamala’s disaster interview and said that he is hearing from his sources that the ‘Blue Wall’ of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin is ‘eroding for Kamala Harris and the Democrats.

The big worry for Democrats here is that Trump has won these states before and everyone knows he can do it again.

The Harris interview certainly didn’t help.

The Daily Caller reported:

Former Clinton Pollster Warns Of ‘Eroding’ Blue Wall For Harris After Failing To Connect In Fox Interview Former President Bill Clinton’s one-time pollster Doug Schoen raised alarm Wednesday on Fox News about Vice President Kamala Harris’s ability to maintain Democratic strongholds in the upcoming elections. During an appearance on “The Ingraham Angle,” Schoen highlighted significant vulnerabilities in what is traditionally considered the Democratic “blue wall” — Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Laura Ingraham opened the discussion by asking Schoen for his perspective on Harris, pointing out that the internal divisions within the party so close to election day were a troubling sign for the vice president. “It’s, in fact, Laura, you’re absolutely right, a very bad sign. I’m picking up from my Democratic friends and sources precisely what you’re reporting. The so-called blue wall of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania is eroding for the Democrats,” Schoen told Ingraham. “There is a level of disorganization on the ground and incoherence vis-à-vis the messaging that is clear.” He also criticized Harris’s performance in an interview with Fox News’s Bret Baier, suggesting it reflected broader campaign issues. “The Harris campaign really doesn’t have a closing message or strategy, as we, I think, saw in Brett Baier’s interview with Kamala Harris today,” Schoen said.

Watch the clip below:

Democrat pollster Doug Schoen sounds the alarm for Kamala.pic.twitter.com/edWDxRCT0Y — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 17, 2024

On a related note, in case you missed it, the ‘No Toss-Ups’ map at Real Clear Politics today shifted Wisconsin to Trump.

Updated RCP no toss-ups map now has Wisconsin flipped red. pic.twitter.com/dxTfoBAl87 — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) October 17, 2024

Trump has all the momentum on his side.