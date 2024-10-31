Dallas, Texas Poll Worker Finds Folded Piece of Paper with Username and Passwords For Poll Books Lying on the Ground (VIDEO)

Most secure election in US history.

A poll greeter in Dallas, Texas told one of Steven Crowder’s reporters that he found a folded piece of paper with username and login password for voting machines lying on the ground.

“I’m working as a poll greeter. I was going to check the count and as I’m maybe about 20 feet from the door, I looked down, piece of paper right here so I picked it up and I open it and it’s got passwords for the election machines,” a poll worker told a reporter.

The poll worker said he confirmed that he indeed found the login and passwords to get into the poll books lying on the ground.

The Dallas County Election Department told the undercover reporter of the piece of paper lying on the ground: “It’s not supposed to be not on the premises, no sir!”

The Texas Attorney General’s office said of the password and login information: “It would not be for the voting machine itself,” Alicia from the Texas AG’s office said. “It would either be for where you deposit the ballot, the counter, or the e-poll book would kind of be the two places where you would have that potential login.”

The poll book is where people can look up registration.

Steven Crowder asked the election judge in Dallas who lost their login credentials to contact his team.