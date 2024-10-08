Dairy Farmer Makes it Clear: ’There’s No Question Our Four Years Under Trump Management Was Much Better” (Video)

A dairy farmer from Wisconsin spoke with Fox News and made it clear that there is “no question” that President Trump was “much better.”

It is a refreshing change to hear an American citizen’s perspective rather than one of the endless talking heads.

In a candid interview he shared, “We’ve been decided for a long time, yes. We’re Republican. We’re conservative. Yeah, there’s no question in our mind that our four years under Trump management was much better than the three and a half years under Biden management or whoever is… That’s a great mystery is who is actually running the government right now.”

“It’s pretty obvious, hey, he’s a nice old guy, but he’s lost it. And it bothers the heck out of me that we’re thinking about electing a person that just six weeks ago, or I don’t know how many weeks, told us, ‘Oh, Biden’s on top of it. He’s really aggressive and really knows what he’s doing’.” Well, we all seen that in the debate. He’s passed his time.”

As a farmer, what have you seen under this administation compared to under Trump?

“Inflation. I mean, we’ve been ate alive by inflation. We don’t set our prices, and our prices tend to run a couple of years behind everybody else. So while we’re paying twice as much for tires and fuell and feed and everything else, our milk price stays the same until just now in the last month that it finally came up. But inflation has ate us alive.”

Trump has gone into the bluest areas of Wisconsin, do you think folks in those counties might be receptive to hearing from him when he goes there?

“I think that’s the sign of a leader, that you’re not afraid to go into the other camp and tell them what your ideas are. I don’t know. I think I can get in this election. And I guess, almost everybody knows who they’re going to vote for. And we’re just all fighting over that, what, 10 % of the people that don’t know what they want to do. And I’m amazed that there’s anybody that’s undecided because to me, for the first time, have we ever had an election where both candidates had shown us their thing?”

“Trump was President for four years. Harris was vice president for three and a half years. We’ve seen it. There’s no doubt which one we want.”

What are the biggest issues for you when thinking about the election?

“On the national level, well, yeah, I’m not sure how I’d rank them, but inflation is certainly the biggie. And then the Southern border thing. I’m all for immigration. Like everybody else in America, I’m a son of immigrants, but we got to have some control. You don’t just open the floodgates up and let people in. And I’m scared to death of some of the people that are coming across.”

How do you feel about the argument that if they stop illegal immigration, there will be less farm workers?

“I think that’s baloney. We got plenty of people to do the farm work…”

“But legal immigration. You have legal immigration, not just opening the floodgates up. And nobody that I know of is talking just sealing the border, nobody else can come into America. That would be a disaster.”

“Yeah. The whole town of Whitewater, 35 minutes away. Suddenly, They got… It’s a town of what, 15,000 people, and all of a sudden, they got a thousand new immigrants. How do you handle that? I don’t know. Do the math in New York City. I mean, they got a couple of million people. If they had that one for 15 people show up on the doorstep, how do you handle that many people?”

Did you know from the start of the 2024 election cycle that you were going to support Trump?

“Yeah, just like I say, because we already had a road test. Yeah. Four years of Trump, three years of Biden, there ain’t no doubt.”

You can watch to full interview here: