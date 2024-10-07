D.C. Shadow Representative Hospitalized After Major Car Crash

D.C. Democratic Shadow Representative Oye Owolewa was hospitalized on Friday after being involved in a severe car crash in D.C. on Friday.

On Friday evening, Owolewa was involved in a major car crash on Alabama Avenue in Washington, D.C.

Fox 5 DC reported that Owolewa briefly lost consciousness after the crash and was quickly sent to United Medical Center to receive medical attention.

Details regarding what led to the crash have been withheld from the public, but Owolewa’s office reported that the shadow congressman is in stable condition.

Rep Oye was recently involved in a major car accident. He’s in stable condition and appreciates the well wishes. pic.twitter.com/LmXVgq4Xbo — Rep. Dr Oye Owolewa (@repoyedc) October 4, 2024

Per Fox 5 DC:

Owolewa was elected as a shadow representative for the District of Columbia in 2020.

Owolewa mainly advocates for D.C. statehood as a shadow lawmaker, but Congress does not officially recognize his position because D.C. is not a state.