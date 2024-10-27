CRINGE: A Desperate Kamala Harris Visits Barbershop in Philly and Breaks Out Her Fake Accent in Last-Minute Pitch to Black Voters (VIDEO)

A desperate Kamala Harris copied Trump and visited a barbershop in Philly to pander to the black community after black women in the deep blue city previously came out in support of Trump.

Black voters in Philadelphia are rejecting Kamala Harris and voting for President Trump.

“At the end of the day, I don’t think she has what it takes to go up against Putin — and go up against these other presidents that are built for this,” one black female voter in Philly said last week.

Philadelphia Voter: "At the end of the day, I don't think she has what it takes to go up against Putin — and go up against these other presidents that are built for this." pic.twitter.com/wbyuTh9ubh — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 23, 2024

Black male voters are overwhelmingly rejecting Kamala Harris so Barack Obama hit the campaign trail and shamed black men into voting for Harris.

It’s not working so Kamala Harris is pandering to black men in a barbershop.

Kamala Harris brought back her fake accent as she spoke to the black men in the barbershop.

“That’s where the truth gets spoken. That’s where the news gets shared — Uh huh! … It’s not my first time ha ha ha!” Harris said to the barbers.

Where did this accent come from? Kamala Harris was raised in Canada.

Kamala in a Philly barbershop: "That's where the truth gets spoken. That's where the news gets shared — Uh huh! … It's not my first time ha ha ha!" pic.twitter.com/Y2FUYGwqVs — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 27, 2024

President Trump visited a barbershop in Bronx, New York last week.

