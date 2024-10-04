Country Music Star Garth Brooks Accused by Wife’s Makeup Artist of Sexual Assault and Battery at 2019 LA Grammy Event

Garth Brooks, the country music singer who performed at the Biden-Harris inauguration under the guise of “unity,” is facing a bombshell lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed by “Jane Roe,” a former makeup artist and hairstylist for Brooks, accuses the singer of egregious misconduct during a 2019 Grammy event in Los Angeles.

Far-left outlet CNN previously reported that an anonymous person, identifying as “a celebrity and public figure residing in Tennessee,” is pushing a federal court in Mississippi to dismiss a sexual assault accuser’s claims as false and prevent her from further publicizing them—despite no lawsuit being filed yet.

The plaintiff argues that the accuser is attempting to extort and defame him with “false allegations” that could cause “irreparable harm” to his reputation and career.

On Thursday, the lawsuit filed in California state court named Brooks as the defendant and claimed that Brooks raped her and made numerous inappropriate sexual advances during her employment.

The lawsuit alleged that the incidents occurred while Roe was working closely with Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, 60. Roe claims she had been employed by Brooks since 2017 and had worked with Yearwood since 1999.

The alleged assaults reportedly took place during several interactions in 2019, including during the lead-up to the prestigious Grammy Awards.

According to PEOPLE, Brooks is accused of undressing in front of Roe, exposing his genitals and buttocks, and engaging in sexually explicit conversations.

According to the complaint, one of the more disturbing allegations includes Brooks expressing his desire for a threesome involving his wife, Trisha Yearwood, and Roe. Roe alleges that Yearwood overheard one of these conversations but did not intervene.

“Brooks increased the frequency of his sexually charged conversations with Ms. Roe, and this included his repeated remarks about having a threesome with his wife in which he implied that Ms. Roe would be the third person,” Roe alleged in the lawsuit.

The accusations further detail Brooks’ boasts about having sexual encounters with multiple women of various races “in every corner of a hotel room.”

On Thursday night, Brooks issued a statement in response to Roe’s lawsuit: