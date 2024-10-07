Coincidence? Days After the International Bird Flu Summit, New Cases of Bird Flu in Humans Reported

(Note: Thank you for supporting businesses like the one presenting a sponsored message below and working with them through the links below which benefits Gateway Pundit. We appreciate your support!)

Just days after an International Bird Flu Summit in Washington, DC, we get reports that new cases of bird flu in humans have been reported in California.

John Leake, of the McCullough Foundation, attended the conference and rightfully points out the suspicious/auspicious timing of this new possible pandemic:

The timing of the Summit is auspicious. Like COVID-19, which arrived in the United States during the election year of 2020, the introductory speaker emphasized that the first case of human to human transmission of H5N1 was just detected in Missouri (less than two months before the 2024 presidential election).

The new bird flu cases were immediately picked up by the mainstream media that is hungry for the threat of a new pandemic:

Two farmworkers in California tested positive for H5 bird flu, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed…. The confirmation came hours after the California Department of Public Health announced the first two presumptive positive cases in humans in the state. Both workers’ specimens were submitted to CDC for confirmatory testing. Health officials said the two cases appeared to be unrelated. The people worked on different dairy farms in California’s Central Valley and both farms had cattle known to be positive for H5N1 avian influenza. The suspicious timing of the conference coupled so quickly with new bird flu cases certainly lends credence to concerns that bird flu will be this year’s election “October surprise.”

In a new article for the Brownstowne Institute, Dr. Clayton Baker lays out three reasons why bird flu is the most likely – though not the only possible – pandemic related October surprise:

Multiple bio labs in the United States and abroad – such as the lab run byYoshihiro Kawaoka, PhD at the University of Wisconsin – perform alarming Gain-of-Function research on the H5N1 virus, making variants of the virus that are much more dangerous to humans than variants that occur in nature. These labs have had leaks with alarming frequency. The current strains of bird flu in the US show strong genetic evidence of having originated in a laboratory. A laboratory leak of a new strain of the virus, manipulated to be highly transmissible and/or pathogenic in humans, remains a real possibility.

The “International Bird Flu Summit” will be held on October 2-4, 2024 at the Hilton Fairfax in Fairfax, VA – just outside Washington, DC – exactly one month prior to the election. Listed topics include “Command, Control and Management,” “Emergency Response Management,” and “Surveillance and Data Management.” If this sounds eerily reminiscent to you of the Covid lockdowns – which were also closely preceded by government-based planning exercises – your memory serves you well.

The infrastructure is already in place for a “pandemic” of bird flu, much more than it is for other potential pathogens. Already, widespread testing of farms is underway. The development of bird flu vaccines has increased dramatically. The FDA has already approved vaccines made by Sanofi, GSK subsidiary ID Biomedical Corporation of Quebec, and CSL Seqirus, while Moderna recently received a $176 million government grant for its mRNA-based bird flu injection, which is in development.

Truth over Fear

While the threat of a pandemic-related October surprise is real, Dr. Baker – like many other freedom-fighting medical professionals – urges that people do not live in fear but instead stay informed:

The first step in dealing with these continual reports of horrific pathogens is recognizing the vital importance of living in knowledge rather than in fear. “Fear porn” is a real psychological weapon and one that is being used against us on a daily basis. As we painfully learned during Covid, a terrified population is easily manipulated, controlled, and exploited. As free citizens, we must remain mindful and knowledgeable, rather than fearful, about the flood of information and propaganda that is hurled at us.

Be Prepared – Not Scared

One of the most important pieces of knowledge every American should have is the knowledge that they don’t simply have to trust the corrupt biopharmaceutical complex and their partners in crime – big government and the legacy media.

They want us afraid. But there is no reason to live in fear when you can be prepared!

That’s where the Wellness Company comes in.

The Wellness Company’s Contagion Emergency Kit, designed by Dr. Peter McCullough and his colleagues, contains five critical life-saving prescription medications – including generic Tamiflu™, IVERMECTIN, and HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE– that every American should have on hand:

Oseltamivir 75 mg (generic Tamiflu™) – 10 tablets

Hydroxychloroquine 200 mg -20 tablets

Ivermectin 12mg – 25 tablets

Azithromycin (generic Z-Pak) 250 mg – 12 tablets

Budesonide 0.5 mg/2 mL – 5 vials (plus nebulizer included)

1 Medication Guidebook written by the Chief Medical Board for safe use.

You already have Tylenol and Nyquil – why not medications that could actually save your life?

The Wellness Company’s Contagion Emergency Kits are the gold standard when it comes to medical preparedness.

This kit is prescription-only – you can’t find it in any store. Simply fill out a short questionnaire after purchase and a trusted Wellness Company doctor will confirm your suitability and issue your prescription Contagion Kit.

Hope isn’t a strategy in 2024. Take steps today to keep you and your family safe.

This is the perfect emergency kit at the perfect price. Every home should have this for peace of mind. – Rebecca B. This is absolutely great! I encourage everyone to buy one of these for emergencies!! – Melody H. Peace of mind. It is an amazing peace of mind to have this kit in case of emergencies and shortages. The Wellness Company did an excellent job of getting this to me in a timely manner and I and thankful to have it. – Phyllis T.

Note: The information provided on this website is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice or used as a substitute for professional healthcare guidance. It is your responsibility to comply with all applicable laws, regulations, and guidelines regarding the purchase, possession, and use of prescription medications.