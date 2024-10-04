CNN’s Scott Jennings Rips Dishonesty of Tim Walz: ‘Sorry Guys, I’m Too Dumb to Tell the Truth’ (VIDEO)

Scott Jennings, the only honest person on CNN, recently ripped Tim Walz over his lame excuses for his many lies during the vice presidential debate.

Jennings also called out his CNN colleagues in the same segment, pointing out that they all rush to point the finger at Trump and Vance over supposed lies but are silent when it comes to the pile of lies told by Harris and Walz.

This is why media outlets tend not to hire people like Jennings. Having just one person on a panel like this who is willing to point out the double standards knocks down their entire house of cards.

Via the Vigilant Fox on Twitter/X:

Jennings quickly pointed out that “everybody seems to be worried” about Trump and Vance’s dishonesty, but nobody is looking at Tim Walz, “who gave the most disastrous response to a question about his own dishonesty, about being in Tiananmen Square that I’ve ever heard in a debate.” Walz made claims that he was in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989. However, he admitted during the VP debate that he “misspoke” and called himself a “knucklehead” for doing so. Jennings is not happy with that answer. “He also did the same thing with Dan Bash when questioned about dishonesty a couple of months ago. And effectively, what he has said is, ‘Sorry, guys, I’m too dumb to tell the truth.’ I mean, he called himself a knucklehead. I have bad grammar. This is a guy who holds himself up to be a schoolteacher and a coach. Is that the life lesson he’s giving the kids that are under his care?” he asked.

Watch the video, this is great:

WATCH: Scott Jennings leaves CNN panel speechless as he torches Tim Walz's lame excuse of being "too dumb to tell the truth." This is glorious. Jennings quickly pointed out that “everybody seems to be worried” about Trump and Vance's dishonesty, but nobody is looking at… pic.twitter.com/ZMdzFyrKAW — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) October 3, 2024

Here is a perfect example of what Jennings is talking about. Look at how the liberal outlet Politico frames the many lies of Walz:

Tim Walz has a tendency to misspeak. It may haunt the campaign. https://t.co/LD2OcbOrFU — POLITICO (@politico) October 3, 2024

We don’t really have a free press. We have Democrat activists who are play-acting at being journalists.