CNN’s Harry Enten: ‘Why are Democrats Bedwetting?’- Harris Doing ‘Considerably Worse Than Biden or Clinton’ (Video)

CNN’s Senior Data Reporter Harry Enten has more bad news for Democrats. According to Enten’s latest analysis, the race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is closer than it was 3 weeks ago in MI, PA, and WI.

Further, Harris is doing six points worse in these key states than Joe Biden did in 2020.

Harry Enten: What is with all of this bedwetting among Democrats?

Maybe it’s an eternal problem, but let’s take a look here. These are, of course, the Great Lake battleground states, the states we’ve been focusing in on. If Kamala Harris wins these three, she most likely gets to 270 electoral votes.

Take a look three weeks ago, Harris was ahead by two in Pennsylvania, two in Wisconsin, three in Michigan.

Look at where we are today. The race is even tighter, even tighter than it was. Today, it’s a one-point advantage in Pennsylvania, one-point advantage in Pennsylvania, one in Wisconsin, one in Michigan. Look, that’s limited movement. But in a year in which this race has been so static, we’re talking one-point movement, one-point movement, two-point movements, and we see movements in all three.

This is the type of thing that, at least in the public polling, makes Democrats worry. I think that the public polling in this case is reflected in some of that internal polling, some of that reporting that suggests that these Great Lake battleground states have certainly tightened a lot, where at this point, they are way too close to call.

John Berman: It is what you call a trend.

Harry Enten: It is a trend.

John Berman: When you see something like this over several states. When you compare this to four years ago, what does it look like?

Harry Enten: Yeah. Let’s take a look, and we’re going to look at an average across these three states, right? Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. An average on October 11th. What do you see? Well, if you look eight years ago, Hillary Clinton was way out in front in an average of these three. She was up by eight.

You go four years ago, Joe Biden was up by an average of seven points across these three Great Lake battleground states.

You come today, it’s just a one point advantage for Kamala Harris across these three Great Lake battleground states.

So Kamala Harris, at least in the polling, is doing considerably worse than Biden or Clinton. Of course, Clinton lost in all three of these states, and Joe Biden barely won in all three of these states.

So when you see Harris up by just a point across these three, I think that this is really the type of thing that gets Democrats really to worry, John, because the simple fact is Kamala Harris is doing considerably worse than either Biden or Clinton was.

