CNN’s Harry Enten Suggests History is Not on Kamala’s Side – Notes Huge Gains in Republican Voter Registrations (VIDEO)

CNN’s data analyst Harry Enten seems to be trying to prepare his network’s viewers for a Kamala Harris loss.

At one point this week, he noted that the incumbent party historically has not won when there are so many people who feel the country is on the wrong track.

He also talked about the huge increase in Republican voter registrations in the swing states.

FOX News reports:

CNN data guru details ‘signs’ pointing to Trump victory: If he wins it ‘will have been obvious’ CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten broke down the signs pointing to a potential victory for former President Trump next week. Enten mentioned that the fraction of people satisfied with the country’s current direction, President Biden’s current approval numbers, and strong voter registration numbers among Republicans in swing states are all things that signal Trump’s re-election next week. “If Republicans win come next week – Donald Trump wins come next week, the signs all along will have been obvious,” Enten told CNN anchor John Berman on Wednesday morning. Enten began by talking about how Vice President Kamala Harris’ chances of winning are lower as she’s the incumbent at a time when only 28 percent of Americans think the country is on the right track. He said that in the modern political era – since 1980 – the average rate of Americans who believe the country is on the right track when the incumbent loses is 25 percent. The average rate when the incumbent wins is 42 percent. Mentioning the 28 percent number, he said, “It doesn‘t look anything – anything – like this 42%… So, the bottom line is, very few Americans think the country is on the right track at this particular point. It tracks much more with when the incumbent party loses than when it wins.”

Watch the video:

If Trump wins, the signs were there all along. No incumbent party has won another term with so few voters saying the country is on the right track (28%) or when the president's net approval rating is so low (Biden's at -15 pts). Also, big GOP registration gains in key states. pic.twitter.com/knDQ2HOFtJ — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) October 30, 2024

It’s interesting how he ends the segment by saying that if Trump wins that the signs will have been obvious.