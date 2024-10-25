CNN Panel Melts Down When Kevin O’Leary Reminds Them Kamala Harris was Not Democratically Nominated (Video)

‘Shark Tank’ star and famed investor Kevin O’Leary left a CNN panel stunned and stumbling when he reminded them that Kamala Harris’s elevation to the top of the ticket was a selection, not an election.

Kevin O’Leary: I would like to introduce the concept to the panel tonight. It’s going to be a short dissertation. But I want you to think about this because I watched like you did yesterday, and something hit me pretty hard.

Only 90 days ago, Pelosi went to Biden and said, ‘You need to step aside’ and convinced him to do so. He made the decision, and he did actually ask her, and we’ve now learned this, ‘Is she the right person to drive this home?’

He questioned that. He could have said, ‘We need to run a process in order for me to make this move,’ but they decided not to.

I don’t know who ‘they’ is. Was it Obama? Was it Pelosi? I don’t care who it was. In stock picking, just listen to this analogy. You may agree, you may not. 88% of managers, because this is the world I live in, cannot beat the S&P year in, year out. So you give them $1,000, the S&P beats them. They can’t pick stocks.

This is the second time the Democratic Party has circumvented democracy and chose…

Catherine Rampell, CNN Economics Commentator: That’s not true.

(crosstalk)

Kevin O’Leary: Yes, it is. Hillary Clinton was chosen She had Bruce Springsteen, too, and what happened to her?

CNN Anchor Abby Phillip: Now we’ve chosen- Kevin, Hillary Clinton won a primary. She won a primary. You may not like that-

Kevin O’Leary: Nobody could compete with her. Even Bernie Sanders.

Phillip: She won a primary.

Kevin O’Leary: OK.

Phillip: First of all, that’s the first thing…..

Kevin O’Leary: So did Kamala Harris win a primary?

Phillip: Listen, we’ve talked about this before…

Kevin O’Leary: What’s wrong about talking about it tonight after what you just saw?

Rampell: Do you think that’s really what matters to voters?

Kevin O’Leary: How many Democrats wish…

Phillip: Hold on, hold on a second.

Rampell: Let’s talk about what matters to voters.Do you really think voters care about the intranescene primary process?

Kevin O’Leary: If you’re a Democrat, you sure as hell care today.

Phillip: I know that you are from Canada, but the primary process-

Kevin O’Leary: That’s why I’m perfect for this. I have no skin in the game other than to get a great president.

Phillip: It’s not in the Constitution. The political parties can choose however they want to choose their nominee. As long as they meet the legal deadlines in the states where they are on the ballot, they can do it however they want.

(crosstalk)

Kevin O’Leary: just want to be transparent. Yes, I was born in Canada, but- They can decide in December 2023 to just handpicked somebody. Just to be transparent. I was born in Canada.

Larry Wilmore, Writer and Comedian: The Democratic Party process is not democratic.

Kevin O’Leary: No, but my kids were born and raised in Boston. All my investments in the United States. I want the President, whoever it is, to be a winner.

Phillip: You’re describing something as undemocratic that has absolutely nothing to do with the Democratic process.

