CNN Launching Paywall, Expecting Consumers to Pay for Content That No One Watches for Free

by

Ratings challenged CNN is preparing to launch a paywall for their content. What could possibly go wrong?

Remember back in 2022 when CNN’s streaming service CNN+ flopped before it even got off the ground? Are they going to call this CNN++?

CNN’s resident potato, Brian Stelter announced this on Twitter/X, saying this will “help foot the bill for CNN’s journalism.”

Reuters reported:

CNN launches paywall, to charge $3.99 a month for some users

CNN has rolled out a paywall and is asking some of its users to pay $3.99 a month for access to its content, the news website said on Tuesday, as it looks to generate a digital revenue stream.

The move comes at a time when several publications such as the New York Times (NYT.N), opens new tab have already launched and seen success with subscription models that have helped boost subscriber numbers.

With cable television viewership and revenue dwindling, news organizations including CNN are looking to cash in on digital media to offset the decline in TV, which had previously been a key source of revenue.

“Starting today, we are asking users in the United States to pay a small recurring fee, opens new tab for unlimited access to CNN.com’s world-class articles,” said Alex MacCallum, CNN’s executive vice president of digital products and services.

Will you be signing up to pay for CNN’s hard-hitting journalism?

It’ll be fascinating to see how long this lasts.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance
Mike LaChance has been covering higher education and politics for Legal Insurrection since 2012. Since 2008 he has contributed work to the Gateway Pundit, Daily Caller, Breitbart, the Center for Security Policy, the Washington Free Beacon, and Ricochet. He has also written for American Lookout, Townhall, and Twitchy.

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 