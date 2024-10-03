CNN Launching Paywall, Expecting Consumers to Pay for Content That No One Watches for Free

Ratings challenged CNN is preparing to launch a paywall for their content. What could possibly go wrong?

Remember back in 2022 when CNN’s streaming service CNN+ flopped before it even got off the ground? Are they going to call this CNN++?

CNN’s resident potato, Brian Stelter announced this on Twitter/X, saying this will “help foot the bill for CNN’s journalism.”

Big news about CNN today: CNN's website, one of the most popular news sites in the world, is starting to ask some users to pay $3.99 a month for access — laying the first bricks in a paywall that should, over time, help foot the bill for CNN's journalism. https://t.co/fW7PwFHmts — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 1, 2024

Reuters reported:

CNN launches paywall, to charge $3.99 a month for some users CNN has rolled out a paywall and is asking some of its users to pay $3.99 a month for access to its content, the news website said on Tuesday, as it looks to generate a digital revenue stream. The move comes at a time when several publications such as the New York Times (NYT.N), opens new tab have already launched and seen success with subscription models that have helped boost subscriber numbers. With cable television viewership and revenue dwindling, news organizations including CNN are looking to cash in on digital media to offset the decline in TV, which had previously been a key source of revenue. “Starting today, we are asking users in the United States to pay a small recurring fee, opens new tab for unlimited access to CNN.com’s world-class articles,” said Alex MacCallum, CNN’s executive vice president of digital products and services.

Will you be signing up to pay for CNN’s hard-hitting journalism?

This will be a massive failure for CNN. https://t.co/bXF4VZyUtS — Chad Hasty (@ChadHastyRadio) October 1, 2024

It’ll be fascinating to see how long this lasts.