CNN Data Analyst Harry Enten Says Donald Trump May Win the Popular Vote (VIDEO)

How well are things going for Trump? So well that CNN’s data analyst Harry Enten is now suggesting that Trump may win the popular vote.

If Trump wins the popular vote, he will almost assuredly win the Electoral College as well and that’s the ballgame.

Trump winning the popular vote would also likely be a big enough win to be ‘too big to rig.’

FOX News has details:

CNN data guru says Trump has ‘legitimate shot’ at winning popular vote: May get his ‘great white whale’ CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten disclosed to viewers Friday that former President Trump could very well win the national popular vote in November, something that hasn’t happened to a Republican presidential candidate in 20 years. Enten broke down the numbers after a New York Times/Siena College poll was released showing Trump tied with Vice President Kamala at 48% in the national popular vote. “Everyone has been talking about this idea that Trump may win in the Electoral College, but Kamala Harris may win the popular vote, but Trump may finally get his great white whale.” In addition to the tie in The Times poll, the data reporter noted how Wall Street Journal and CNBC polls have Trump ahead of Harris in the popular vote, while IPSOS and YouGov have Harris up in the same category, though each lead is still within the margin of error. Enten’s point was that these all show a “very, very tight race” between the two candidates for the national popular vote.

Watch the video below:

There's a real shot Trump may get his great white whale: winning the popular vote. Polls show the race nationally is basically even as Trump runs far ahead of where he polled in 2016 or 2020. He'd be the 1st Republican to win the popular vote in 20 years & only 2nd in 36 years. pic.twitter.com/Pp4LJPwUZe — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) October 25, 2024

This is fantastic news for Trump and the country.