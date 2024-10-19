CNN Commentator Says White People Who Don’t Vote For Kamala Harris Need to Be Held Accountable (VIDEO)

This is CNN.

CNN commentator and co-host of ‘Native Land Pod,’ Angela Rye, said white people who don’t vote for Kamala Harris need to be held accountable.

In 2016, white non-Hispanic voters preferred Trump over Hillary Clinton 58% to 37%, according to the exit poll conducted by Edison Research for the National Election Pool.

In 2020, white non-Hispanic voters preferred Trump over Biden 58% to 41%, according to Roper Center for Public Opinion Research.

The Democrat-media complex is so desperate to drag Kamala Harris across the finish line that they are browbeating and borderline threatening white voters.

“What I think is a mistake is to let white folks escape the accountability that they must face for not showing up to save democracy themselves,” CNN commentator Angela Rye said.

She continued, “The responsibility of saving democracy should be on the largest demographic in this country, that is white men and white women.”

.@angela_rye: “What I think is a mistake is to let white folks escape the accountability that they must face for not showing up to save democracy … The responsibility of saving democracy should be on the largest demographic in this country, that is white men & white women. pic.twitter.com/AjdbPYRGI0 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 19, 2024

Black male voters are also being bribed and shamed into voting for Kamala Harris.

Barack Obama last week scolded black men and told the ‘brothers’ that they had to vote for Kamala Harris.

My problem with President Obama lecture black men about voting for the Democrats. he only show up when time to lecture us. about voting .pic.twitter.com/HR42OM3B12 — Don Salmon (@dijoni) October 11, 2024

It’s not working.

Black men lashed out at Obama and lit him up for trying to shame them into voting for Kamala Harris.

