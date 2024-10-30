CHINESE STUDENT Attending University of MI Voted In Michigan’s Election Over The Weekend Using His School ID—There Is No Way To Cancel His Vote

Over the weekend, a non-US citizen from China cast a ballot at an early voting center in Ann Arbor, MI.

A 19-year-old University of Michigan student from China voted in our general election on Sunday. Using only a school ID and proof of residency, he was able to cast a ballot as a foreigner who is temporarily residing in the United States. Many Americans have been screaming it from the rooftops. Still, alas, with Democrats making laws that make it easier to cheat in our elections, it leaves one wondering if there will ever be a chance for free and fair elections in Michigan again.

According to a report by The Detroit News, the Chinese student was caught, but only because he came back to the clerk after he had ALREADY cast his vote and asked to have his ballot back. Once he walked away from the polling place where he cast his ballot, there was no way to know he was a non-US citizen from China that just voted in our elections.

The person is being charged with perjury—making a false statement on an affidavit to secure voter registration—and being an unauthorized elector who attempted to vote; according to Michigan law, the latter allegation is a felony punishable by up to four years behind bars and a fine of up to $2,000. The standard penalty for perjury in Michigan is 15 years in prison, but it’s unclear what it would be in this case involving lying on an application to vote.

Because Michigan only uses tabulators to count their votes, once a ballot has been sent through the electronic counting device, it becomes an anonymous ballot and is impossible to retrieve.

So, now what? Well, if you guessed the votes cast by a 19-year-old from China for the November 5 general election will be counted in the same way a legal, registered, legitimate voter in the state of Michigan’s ballot would be counted, you would be correct. For instance, if you voted early for Donald J. Trump for President and for Republican Mike Rodgers for US Senate, and the 19-year-old student from China voted for Kamala Harris for President and Democrat Elissa Slotkin for Senator, your votes would be canceled out by a citizen of China.

Ever since the 2020 election fiasco in Michigan, SOS Jocelyn Benson has been going out of her way to assure voters that her state’s elections are safe and secure. “Only US citizens can vote,” she told a local Fox News station in May, calling anyone who might be concerned about non-citizens voting in our elections purveyors of “misinformation.” Benson told the Fox 2 host Roop Raj, “We have many checks in place to ensure that the law is followed by everyone.”

“Well, only US citizens can vote,” Benson assured the Fox 2 host, where they discussed “misinformation” being shared by “conspiracy theorists,” a nickname for a non-Democrat who publicly shares concerns about the integrity of our elections. “It’s really important in this era of misinformation that we equip every citizen with the information they need to know to be informed and engaged in this particularly critical presidential election cycle. This is one of the examples of how, at this moment, there’s going to be a lot of misinformation injected into our political discourse to kind of try to provoke fear or even confusion about who can vote—and what’s actually happening—and can we trust the results of the election to be an accurate reflection of the will of the people,” Benson said.

The Democrat Secretary of State, who, to date, has lost ten election-related lawsuits in Michigan, continued, “There’s no evidence that non-citizens are voting” in our elections. “The reality is that we have so many checks in place with our decentralized voting system, from the local elections to the state level, even the counties in between, that we will catch it if anyone tries to vote if they’re not an eligible voter,” Benson told the local Fox host. “There’s been a study that says there’s more people on the US Space Station 7 than there are who have tried to vote illegally nationwide.” She continued to explain that the odds are almost zero that a non-citizen would cast a ballot in our elections. “So, certainly, it is [non-citizens voting in our elections] infinitesimal,” Benson said with a smirk.

MI SOS Jocelyn Benson assures voters that NON-US citizens will not be able to cast a ballot in the upcoming election. “There’s no evidence

— PattyMI (@PattyLovesTruth) October 30, 2024

Jocelyn Benson has been fighting the removal of unqualified voters from Michigan’s voter rolls in court in a lawsuit that was filed by the RNC, which accuses her of having more voters on Michigan’s voter rolls than eligible voters in the state.