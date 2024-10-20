Chinese Communist President Xi Jinping ordered the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to ramp up its preparedness for war, as reported by Chinese state media on Saturday, according to Barrons.

Xi’s call for heightened military readiness comes just days after China conducted large-scale military drills surrounding Taiwan.

While visiting a brigade of the PLA Rocket Force on Thursday, Xi Jinping urged troops to “comprehensively strengthen training and preparation for war” and to ensure they possess “solid combat capabilities.”

This latest move demonstrates the growing intensity of China’s military ambitions and its continued focus on Taiwan, which the Chinese Communist Party views as part of its territory.

Xi’s directive comes in the wake of Beijing’s deployment of fighter jets, drones, warships, and coast guard vessels in a show of force aimed directly at Taiwan, according to Barrons.

The exercises mark the fourth major round of war games targeting the island in just over two years. With each military maneuver, China inches closer to its longstanding threat of using force to bring Taiwan under its control.

This escalation is the direct result of what happens when you have a weak U.S. president in office. Conservatives have long warned that China’s growing aggressiveness would only worsen under an administration that fails to project strength on the world stage.

The Biden regime’s passive stance on foreign policy has emboldened Xi Jinping to push his military ambitions forward.

More from CCTV: