Brilliant: ‘Traffic Signs’ with Donald Trump’s Silhouette Mysteriously Pop Up in NYC

“Traffic” signs of Donald Trump’s silhouette popping up in NYC./Image: @ScottLoBaido/X

“Traffic” signs with President Donald Trump’s silhouette have been mysteriously popping up along various NYC streets.

Artist and activist Scott LoBaido, known for his powerful paintings often created live, shared a video on social media showing him touring the streets and showing the signs.

“I don’t know who’s doing this, but this is  f***ing genius. They’re all over the city.”

“Now that is clever.”

Watch:

LoBaido will be in attendance on Saturday for President Trump’s return to Butler, Pennsylvania, where he will capture the emotional day live on canvas.

Recently, LoBaido painted President Trump live at a rally in Nassau.

Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 

