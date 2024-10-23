Breaking: Wisconsin Voting System Experiences Meltdown on Day 1 of Early In-Person Voting – HOURS-LONG Wait to Cast Ballots – VOTERS OUTRAGED!

Guest post by Jefferson Davis

WISCONSIN’S WISVOTE DATABASE EXPERIENCES MELTDOWN ON FIRST DAY OR EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING

Madison – In what can only be described as “stupefying” by defying any sense of sensibility, thousands of personal and first-hand reports from electors across the State of Wisconsin have surfaced from the first day of Early In-Person Voting when the Wisconsin Election Commission’s (WEC) “electronic voting systems” experienced a meltdown that resulted in thousands of electors across Wisconsin being turned away or told to leave to come back another day to vote.

Personal and first-hand accounts from electors across the State of Wisconsin began to surface by mid-morning on October 22nd of extremely long lines (for hours), WisVote “system glitches”, “bandwidth shortcomings”, “issues with WEC”, “elector verification challenges”, long delays in the printing of “labels” for absentee ballots, unanswered questions and being denied the constitutional and legal right to vote.

WBAY reported: “Voters see long lines in Northeast Wisconsin on first day of early voting.”

“Due to higher-than-expected turnout for the first day of in-person absentee voting, the WisVote system that some clerks use experienced a period of slowness that has now been resolved. Clerks use WisVote to print a label that can be placed on the outside of in-person absentee certificate envelopes. The same information can be affixed on the outside of the envelope manually with a pen. Today’s system lag was purely related to demands on the WisVote system due to high turnout. This should not prevent any voter’s ability to vote in-person absentee today. WEC staff worked quickly to increase system capacity to ensure that clerks can continue to facilitate in-person absentee voting efficiently.”

Wisconsin election law provides for Early In-Person voting two weeks before the Presidential Election.

Wisconsin election law requires electors to state their name, address and provide photo ID in order to receive a ballot at the polling location or Clerk’s Office.

Wisconsin election law then requires all absentee ballot certificates (envelopes) to be signed and dated by the elector and “witnessed” by a separate individual to “certify” that the absentee ballot has been certified as having been cast by the elector.

click here – Wisconsin election law only permits that absentee ballots are counted on Election Day at the polling location or at the 38 communities in Wisconsin that process absentee ballots at a Central Count location ( Central Count Absentee Ballot Municipalities | Wisconsin Elections Commission ).

Wisconsin has 1,852 communities broken down by 190 cities, 407 villages and 1,255 towns.

In 2020, a total of 651,422 electors voted Early In-Person without any “glitches” or “system failures” from the WEC electronic voting system.

On the first day of Early In-Person voting in 2020 of any substance, a total of 149,856 Wisconsin electors were recorded to have cast an absentee ballot without any “glitches”.

FBI Director Wray promised attacks on America’s electronic voting systems in February of 2024 when he met with the 3,083 County Sheriff’s at their annual Sheriff’s Association Meeting.

Director Wray informed the Sheriff’s that the FBI could not stop the attacks nor help the Sheriff’s when the attacks occurred.

One Sheriff’s recollection of that meeting with Director Wray and what could be done to get out in front of these potential attacks on various components of America’s electronic voting systems is reproduced here:

click here – The Republican National Committee’s (RNC) election fraud reporting hotline for Wisconsin (414-441-4033) and the RNC’s election fraud reporting website for Wisconsin ( SUBMIT A REPORT – WISCONSIN | PROTECT THE VOTE | PROTECT THE VOTE ) were inundated with countless reports from electors across the State of Wisconsin regarding this matter.

The RNC, unlike 2020, has boots on the ground to immediately address potential election fraud issues.

The RNC has asked for an immediate resolution to this matter and will be updating all electors in Wisconsin on October 23rd.

A sampling of countless social media postings are reproduced here: