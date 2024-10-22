BREAKING: VIDEO Shows How Anyone in US or Anywhere in the World Can Create and Print Official Ballot for Made Up Voter at Any Questionable King County, Washington Address

X user EricaPNW released a video on Monday demonstrating how easy it is for anyone in the US or anywhere in the world can create and print an official ballot for a fake voter at any address in King County Washington.

EricaPNW used Democracy Live’s Omniballot to create a ballot for a fake voter in Washington State. It only took a couple minutes.

EricaPNW explains how this is done in her video:

EricaPNW: So I was messing around on the King County Omniballet website on the portal, and I entered some fake information. I just made up a name and a birthday and entered it into the voter lookup. So of course, I wasn’t surprised at all when it came back that they couldn’t find that voter’s information.

But when it did, it gave me an option to either search again or Or I could look up the ballot by the address. So I gave that a shot. And I used an address that has been suspicious. It’s like some homeless services or food bank or something of that sort in Seattle. And once I did that, it asked me to enter my name and information again and my address and information again. So I just reentered the same information of the fake voter, and I pushed Continue. And it pulls up this question asking if I’m an overseas voter or a service voter, and I just clicked No, and I clicked continue.

So At that point, it brings up this thing that says, official ballot, where it lets me make my selections on the ballot. I only picked a few just to see what would happen.

And, I scrolled to the bottom and I pushed ‘Continue.’

And then it was letting me review my selections that I had entered in. And I again scrolled to the bottom and clicked ‘Continue.’

After a moment, it pops up with a box that allows me to download my ballot packet. So I download the ballot packet, and this is what it provides me. It’s an official ballot the ballot packet instructions, the signature form, what looks like the front of an envelope to King County Elections with their address on it, and this official-looking ballot that says official ballot on it.

I just made an official ballot for a made-up voter using some random name and birthday and entering in an address, and I’ve got a ballot.

BREAKING NEWS Democracy Live’s OmniBallot allows me to create and print an official ballot for a made up voter at any address in King County! I recorded the whole thing! Watch the short video for details and try it out yourself! Why is it so easy to create and issue… pic.twitter.com/kDvsP7Ba3w — EricaPNW (@ForTheGood) October 21, 2024

Erica posted a link to the online website. She says she is hoping this site is shut down.

https://t.co/Qdj1iFRmxp For those who are asking, here is the link. I’m hoping to see it shut down or corrected, so if you need to see for yourself, do it quickly. — EricaPNW (@ForTheGood) October 21, 2024

Democracy Live‘s Omniballot boasts of being the leader in remote voting technologies.

The Democracy Live product line consists of the OmniBallot Portal and the OmniBallot Tablet. The OmniBallot Portal is a fully accessible, remote balloting and elections portal used by over 20 million voters since 2008. OmniBallot Tablet is an off-the-shelf, HAVA compliant ballot marking device used in hundreds of polling locations throughout the U.S.

Bad Kitty Unleashed commented on this huge election security gap.

Bad Kitty Unleashed: Attention! A huge election issue has been found! Do we need to start the election over and on Election Day only? Remember the overseas ballots we are worried about? Democracy Live, OmniBallot is how it’s done. And it can be used to register fake people! As illustrated in the below video! “OmniBallot Portal has been deployed in thousands of U.S. elections and used by U.S. military, overseas citizens, and voters with disabilities in over 120 countries and on every continent.” Deployed in 30+ states, across 2,500 elections jurisdictions, Democracy Live is the largest provider of remote, accessible balloting technologies in the U.S.

Attention! A huge election issue has been found! Do we need to start the election over and on Election Day only? Remember the overseas ballots we are worried about? Democracy Live, OmniBallot is how it’s done. And it can be used to register fake people! As illustrated in… https://t.co/svvx46zw2X pic.twitter.com/LMFd76YYrs — Bad Kitty Unleashed (@pepesgrandma) October 21, 2024

So how is it possible that US elections have become so open to fraud? How did this happen? And how can anyone trust results when any global citizen can make up names and be given ballots to be counted?

If this is an accurate report, then this puts the entire Washington State elections into question.

The Gateway Pundit reached out to OmniBallot for comment.