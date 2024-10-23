Breaking: Trump Could Win PA in a Big Way! Here’s Why… (VIDEO)

Voters are breaking in a big way for the Republican Party in Pennsylvania. While Republicans continue to gain support in the form of voter registration gains in Pennsylvania, Democrats are losing support. Leading up to November 5th Democrats have lost 55-thousand voter registrations. Democrats are switching their party affiliation almost at the rate of Republicans.

This new data released by the critical swing state Pennsylvania paints a very positive picture for President Trump.

The difference between Democrat and Republican registrations has narrowed from over 600-thousand in favor of Democrats in 2020, when Biden won the state, to just over 200-thousand now.

Remember Joe Biden only won Pennsylvania by 90-thousand votes.

There are other very important numbers that spell victory for President Trump. We will go through them all.

