BREAKING: Judge Chutkan Unseals Jack Smith’s 165-Page “Immunity Motion” in January 6 Case to do the Maximum Damage to Trump Before Election

Judge Tanya Chutkan on Wednesday unsealed Special Counsel Jack Smith’s 165-page “immunity motion” arguing that Trump is subjected to presidential immunity following the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Chutkan unsealed the 165-page monstrosity to do the maximum damage to Trump before the election.

Jack Smith rejected Trump’s claims of immunity and said his actions on January 6 were “private.”

“The defendant asserts that he is immune from prosecution for his criminal scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election because, he claims, it entailed official conduct. Not so. Although the defendant was the incumbent President during the charged conspiracies, his scheme was fundamentally a private one. Working with a team of private co-conspirators, the defendant acted as a candidate when he pursued multiple criminal means to disrupt, through fraud and deceit, the government function by which votes are collected and counted—a function in which the defendant, as President, had no official role,” Jack Smith wrote in the motion reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

BREAKING: Judge Chutkan just unsealed Jack Smith's "immunity motion" explaining why the remainder of his J6 indictment against Donald Trump is not subjected to presidential immunity per SCOTUS ruling. Just in time as Harris/Walz try to make J6 a top campaign issue: pic.twitter.com/8mM6QyKqRr — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) October 2, 2024

Last Friday Jack Smith pushed to publicly release a redacted version of his 180-page ‘opening brief’ with cherry-picked quotes to do the maximum damage to Trump shortly before the presidential election.

Judge Tanya Chutkan last week approved Jack Smith’s request to submit a 180-page ‘opening brief’ on President Trump in the January 6 DC case.

Trump’s attorneys previously asked Chutkan to deny Jack Smith’s request to file a 180-page opening brief because it is quadruple the page limit in DC.

“The Motion is a new development illustrating the unprecedented and irregular nature of the Office’s approach on remand, as they are seeking permission to file a document that would quadruple the standard page limits in this District. The Office cites no case in which such relief was granted, just as they cited no authority for the previous request to file a free-standing brief relating to Presidential immunity that is not responsive to a pending defense motion,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in a 9-page court filing reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

Trump’s attorneys rightfully argued that Jack Smith’s allegations presented through the 180-page document will “enter the dialogue around the election.”

They also argued that the gag order prevents Trump from even responding to the allegations and explaining in detail why Jack Smith’s selective biased account is inaccurate.

