BREAKING: Judge Chutkan Unseals 2,000 Pages of ‘Evidence’ From Jack Smith’s DC Case Against Trump Less Than 3 Weeks Before Election – Trump Camp Responds

Judge Tanya Chutkan unsealed approximately 2,000 pages of ‘evidence’ in Jack Smith’s DC case against President Trump with less than three until Election Day.

Most of the unsealed pages are redacted. The sealed documents include grand jury testimony.

Chutkan authorized the posting of nearly 2,000 more pages of “evidence” in Jack Smith’s J6 case against Trump. Cursory review shows roughly half the pages are still sealed but documents include grand jury testimony pic.twitter.com/q69c5qOPAa — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) October 18, 2024

Earlier this month Judge Tanya Chutkan agreed to unseal Special Counsel Jack Smith’s evidence attached to the 165-page ‘opening brief’ which was already used to attack President Trump.

This is Jack Smith’s dirty October surprise.

Trump’s lawyers previously asked Judge Chutkan to keep Jack Smith’s evidence appendix from public view.

President Trump’s lawyers argued in a two-page filing that Jack Smith was trying to interfere in the election by publicly docketing more evidence in the January 6 case.

Chutkan denied the request from Trump’s lawyers and unsealed nearly 2,000 pages right before the election.

The Trump Camp responded to the latest Biden-Harris DOJ election interference.

“Radical Democrats are hell-bent on interfering in the presidential election on behalf of Lyin’ Kamala Harris,” Trump campaign spox Steven Cheung told Fox News. “With just over two weeks until Election Day, President Trump is dominating this race and Crazed Liberals throughout the Deep State are freaking out.”

“As mandated by the Supreme Court’s historic decision on Presidential Immunity and other vital jurisprudence, this entire case is a sham and a partisan, Unconstitutional Witch Hunt that should be dismissed entirely — as should ALL of the remaining Democrat hoaxes,” Steven Cheung.

CBS News reported:

The judge overseeing President Donald Trump’s 2020 election interference case released more evidence collected by special counsel Jack Smith on Friday, unveiling an enormous batch of heavily redacted records. The 1,889 pages of material, which Trump’s legal team had sought to keep under wraps, constitute four volumes of an appendix that Smith’s prosecutors filed alongside a motion over presidential immunity that was unveiled earlier this month. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the case, ordered the unsealing of the redacted appendix last week, but delayed the release to give Trump time to contest her decision. The new documents include transcripts of court hearings, interviews and speeches related to the case, as well as additional source material. Smith had indicated that much of the appendix contains sensitive information that should stay hidden from the public, and the released version contains hundreds of pages that remain under seal. That evidence, subject to a protective order issued at the start of the case last year, likely includes transcripts of testimony before a grand jury and FBI interviews. But many of the documents include publicly available information, including voting tabulations and tweets from Trump and others connected to the case. Prosecutors also included Trump’s speech near the White House on Jan. 6, 2021, in which he told a crowd of supporters that he won the election and said “we’re going to the Capitol.”

Judge Chutkan earlier this month unsealed Special Counsel Jack Smith’s 165-page “immunity motion” arguing that Trump is subjected to presidential immunity following the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Chutkan unsealed the 165-page monstrosity to do the maximum damage to Trump before the election.