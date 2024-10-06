BREAKING: Iran Cancels All Flights Nationwide on Sunday Until Monday Morning

The Iranian regime canceled all flights nationwide on Sunday night.

The flights are canceled until 6 AM local time on Monday.

State-run media said the flights were canceled due to operational restrictions.

This latest development comes after Iran launched a barrage of missiles into Israel last Tuesday.

Iran fired off over 200 missiles at Israel last Tuesday.

The Iranian regime announced the missiles were launched in response to the targeted strikes by Israeli military on Hamas and Hezbollah leaders. Israel killed the top echelon of Hezbollah in the past month, including leader Hassan Nasrallah, the terrorist group’s leader. Iran called this a “revenge attack.”

Both Hamas and Hezbollah are Iranian proxy groups that are well-funded by the Iranian regime in its quest to wipe Israel off the map.

The majority of the Iranian missiles were intercepted by Israeli air defenses.

The Middle East teeters on the brink of a multi-state war thanks to the absence of leadership of the Biden-Harris regime here at home. Biden has shown no leadership or understanding of the dangerous escalation of tensions in the region.

Israeli leaders vowed to respond to the Iranian attack on its country on Tuesday.