BREAKING: Iran Cancels All Flights Nationwide on Sunday Until Monday Morning

An Iranian Missile – via IRNA news service

The Iranian regime canceled all flights nationwide on Sunday night.

The flights are canceled until 6 AM local time on Monday.

State-run media said the flights were canceled due to operational restrictions.

This latest development comes after Iran launched a barrage of missiles into Israel last Tuesday.

Iran fired over 200 missiles on Israel last Tuesday following the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah – WSJ video screengrab.

Iran fired off over 200 missiles at Israel last Tuesday.

The Iranian regime announced the missiles were launched in response to the targeted strikes by Israeli military on Hamas and Hezbollah leaders.  Israel killed the top echelon of Hezbollah in the past month, including leader Hassan Nasrallah, the terrorist group’s leader. Iran called this a “revenge attack.”

Both Hamas and Hezbollah are Iranian proxy groups that are well-funded by the Iranian regime in its quest to wipe Israel off the map.

The majority of the Iranian missiles were intercepted by Israeli air defenses.

The Middle East teeters on the brink of a multi-state war thanks to the absence of leadership of the Biden-Harris regime here at home. Biden has shown no leadership or understanding of the dangerous escalation of tensions in the region.

Israeli leaders vowed to respond to the Iranian attack on its country on Tuesday.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

