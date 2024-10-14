Blathering Idiot Kamala Harris Veers Off-Script During Talk About “Black Agenda” with Podcaster (VIDEO)

This is why Kamala Harris went 45 days without speaking to the media after she stole Joe Biden’s delegates in July.

Kamala Harris sat down for an interview with podcaster Roland Martin to discuss the ‘black agenda.’

The more Harris talks to the media, the worse things get for her campaign.

Kamala Harris is in a doom spiral. Her internal poll numbers must be really bad.

Harris went off-script during her interview with Roland Martin and that’s when things got awkward.

“I talked with somebody once who said, ‘You know, if you just look at where the stars are in the sky, don’t look at ’em as just random things. If you just look at ’em as points, look at the constellation — what does it show you?'” Harris said.

Kamala Harris also admitted the ‘American Dream’ is out of reach.

That because the Democrats have been in charge the last 12 of 16 years.

“We have the ability to give people the opportunity to give achieve what generations before call the ‘American Dream'” is “out of reach for too many,” Harris said heavily slurring.

