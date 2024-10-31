Border Patrol Whistleblower in O’Keefe’s “Line In The Sand” Film Faces Retaliation For Exposing Child Trafficking – Badge, Radio, Body Armor, Firearm Revoked

Zachary Apotheker, the Border Patrol whistleblower who appeared in James O’Keefe’s film titled, “Line In The Sand” is facing retaliation for exposing the Biden Regime’s child trafficking scheme.

Zachary Apotheker appeared in O’Keefe’s film because he just couldn’t sit back silently as children are trafficked, raped and abused.

Now he is being retaliated against.

“In a recent letter signed by a Division Chief, Apotheker’s law enforcement authority has been “temporarily revoked.” The letter mandates the removal of his badge, tactical phone, radio, body armor, and electronic control device, relegating him to administrative duties with a significant cut in pay,” James O’Keefe said.

James O’Keefe said the Citizen Journalist Foundation is covering Apotheker’s legal fees.

“The Citizen Journalism Foundation (CJF) is stepping in to counter these actions, covering Apotheker’s legal fees and offering essential support during this challenging time. CJF remains committed to protecting whistleblowers by providing legal guidance and advocating for those who bring forward evidence that serves the public interest,” O’Keefe said.

WATCH:

Citizen Journalism Foundation Supports Border Patrol Whistleblower Facing Retaliation from Vermont Customs and Border Protection for Exposing Child Trafficking Border Patrol Agent Zachary Apotheker (@ZachApotheker), a whistleblower featured in @JamesOKeefeIII's debut film "Line… pic.twitter.com/qBE2w1tNX6 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 31, 2024

Earlier this month Zachary Apotheker said his government-issued firearm was revoked.

“I am Border Patrol Agent Zach Apotheker. Just one day after my appearance in James OKeefe’s film “Line in the Sand,” now streaming on the TCNetwork, my government-issued firearm was revoked. The reason? Alleged breaches of security and integrity policies,” the whistleblower said.

“But here’s the stark contrast: while I’m rendered weaponless, thousands of illegal alien convicted murderers and rapists, as openly admitted by the Department of Homeland Security DHS, remain at large and free,” he said.

“I took an oath to defend our Constitution and to protect the American public. This has been the greatest honor of my life. Yet, when you’re truly over the target, you become the target,” he said.