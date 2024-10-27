BOMB THREAT at Montgomery County Republican Committee HQ in Pennsylvania – The Radical Left Is Getting Restless

Grok AI generated image of threat to GOP office

A bomb threat shut down the Republican Party offices in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

An angry, threatening call at 11:07 AM forced the GOP to shut down the office.

This was not an isolated incident. On September 6, 2024, a GOP staffer in Erie County received death threats from a Philadelphia man.

The angry leftists warned the staffer, “I will KILL YOU IF YOU DON’T ANSWER ME! – GONNA F***ING FIND YOU AND SKIN YOU ALIVE AND USE YOUR SKIN FOR F***KING TOILET PAPER, YOU F***ING KKK**T!”

The toxic left is showing their true colors.

Local police reported on the incident.

Here is the statement from the Montgomery County GOP.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

