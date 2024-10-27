BOMB THREAT at Montgomery County Republican Committee HQ in Pennsylvania – The Radical Left Is Getting Restless

A bomb threat shut down the Republican Party offices in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

An angry, threatening call at 11:07 AM forced the GOP to shut down the office.

This was not an isolated incident. On September 6, 2024, a GOP staffer in Erie County received death threats from a Philadelphia man.

The angry leftists warned the staffer, “I will KILL YOU IF YOU DON’T ANSWER ME! – GONNA F***ING FIND YOU AND SKIN YOU ALIVE AND USE YOUR SKIN FOR F***KING TOILET PAPER, YOU F***ING KKK**T!”

The toxic left is showing their true colors.

Local police reported on the incident.

There is no place for violence or threats of violence against any political group or voter. We are committed to working with the @PAStateDept to ensure the 2024 elections are safe, secure, and fair. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) October 27, 2024

Here is the statement from the Montgomery County GOP.

