Bomb Squad Called Over Anti-Kamala Harris Sign

Screenshot of Kamala Harris sign via Fox 5 DC Video

 

A political sign on private property in Virginia that was alleged by residents to be booby-trapped received a response from the Loudoun County bomb squad.

The sign depicts Kamala Harris and reads, “Day One for me was Jan 2021.”

It continues, “I helped create this mess.”

The Loudon County bomb squad visited the property where the sign is placed after residents claimed the sign was booby-trapped with shotgun shells and what appeared to be gunpowder.

After an investigation, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office revealed that the sign owner did not break any laws, and the device residents were worried about was an audible warning device and not an explosive.

WATCH:

Per Fox 5 DC:

A booby-trapped political campaign sign in Virginia has raised concerns among residents and prompted a response from the Loudoun County bomb squad.

The sign, featuring a caricature of Vice President Kamala Harris, is on private property and is now surrounded by freshly placed “no trespassing” signs.

The booby trap consists of shotgun shells filled with what appears to be gunpowder.

The situation came to light after a resident called authorities on Saturday morning, prompting a Sheriff’s Office deputy and members of the Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate. A bomb assessment team was also brought in to assess the situation.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, political sign vandalism on private property is not new, and property owners have made efforts to protect their signs in the past. After examining the device, investigators determined it was an audible warning device, not an explosive, and was not illegal.

The property owner who set up the sign said previous signs he placed on his property were vandalized, which prompted him to put security measures on the newest sign.

The owner has also placed “no trespassing” signs on his property at the recommendation of authorities.

Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

