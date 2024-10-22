Bomb Squad Called Over Anti-Kamala Harris Sign

A political sign on private property in Virginia that was alleged by residents to be booby-trapped received a response from the Loudoun County bomb squad.

The sign depicts Kamala Harris and reads, “Day One for me was Jan 2021.”

It continues, “I helped create this mess.”

The Loudon County bomb squad visited the property where the sign is placed after residents claimed the sign was booby-trapped with shotgun shells and what appeared to be gunpowder.

After an investigation, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office revealed that the sign owner did not break any laws, and the device residents were worried about was an audible warning device and not an explosive.

WATCH:

Fox 5 DC Reports A Booby-trapped Anti-Kamala Harris Sign Promted A Response From The Loudon County Bomb Squad pic.twitter.com/j45xyDrk0B — Anthony Scott (@AnthonyScottTGP) October 22, 2024

Per Fox 5 DC:

A booby-trapped political campaign sign in Virginia has raised concerns among residents and prompted a response from the Loudoun County bomb squad. The sign, featuring a caricature of Vice President Kamala Harris, is on private property and is now surrounded by freshly placed “no trespassing” signs. The booby trap consists of shotgun shells filled with what appears to be gunpowder. The situation came to light after a resident called authorities on Saturday morning, prompting a Sheriff’s Office deputy and members of the Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate. A bomb assessment team was also brought in to assess the situation. According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, political sign vandalism on private property is not new, and property owners have made efforts to protect their signs in the past. After examining the device, investigators determined it was an audible warning device, not an explosive, and was not illegal.

The property owner who set up the sign said previous signs he placed on his property were vandalized, which prompted him to put security measures on the newest sign.

FIRST ON FOX

AT 4

BOMB TEAM CALLED!

In northern Virginia, residents issuing a booby trap warning after a political sign reportedly has a trail camera powered by a “solar cell and wires leading to a boopy trap which consisted of shotgun shells filled with what appeared to be gun pic.twitter.com/LYOhf4bgJl — Tisha Lewis FOX 5 DC (@TishaLewis) October 21, 2024

The owner has also placed “no trespassing” signs on his property at the recommendation of authorities.