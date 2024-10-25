“Blatant Campaign Interference”: Trump Campaign Files FEC Complaint as European Socialists Break US Law to Stump for Kamala Harris

NEW: Nearly 100 current and former Labour Party staff are going to battleground states in the US election to campaign for Kamala Harris, with the party offering to ‘sort your housing’ pic.twitter.com/12EBTkuNL5 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) October 17, 2024

The British Labour Party sent approx. 100 volunteers to swing states to canvass for the Harris Campaign, potentially constituting an illegal foreign campaign contribution. The Trump campaign has filed a complaint with the Federal Electoral Commission. Elon Musk has also complained about potential election interference by Labour’s censorship NGO “Center for Countering Digital Hate.” Other European leftist parties may also have been illegally contributing to the Harris Campaign, The Gateway Pundit can reveal.

Great Britain’s ruling Labour Party is in the tank for the Democrats in the US election campaign:

Labour sent Prime Minister Kier Starmer’s Chief of Staff, Morgan McSweeney, Communications Director Matthew Doyle, and Strategy Advisor Deborah Mattinson as campaign advisors to the US.

McSweeney is credited with introducing the Harris slogan like “Turn the Page,” which was also a Labour slogan in 2023.

According to a now-deleted LinkedIn post by Labour Party CEO Sofia Patel, approximately 100 Labour Party staff members were dispatched to the battleground swing states of North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Patel wrote she had “10 spots available” for contested North Carolina and that “we will sort your housing.”

Foreign campaign contributions, including in-kind donations and services, are prohibited in the US presidential campaign.

Now, the Trump campaign has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) over “blatant campaign interference.”

On Oct. 21, Gary M. Lawkowski of Dhillon Law Group wrote to Lisa J. Stevenson, Acting General Counsel at the Federal Election Commission, to point out that:

Foreign nationals are prohibited from “directly or indirectly” making “a contribution or donation of money or other thing of value, or to make an express or implied promise to make a contribution or donation, in connection with a Federal, State, or local election” or an independent expenditure in support of a U.S. candidate.

U.S. candidates may not “solicit, accept, or receive a contribution or donation.”

The term “foreign national” includes both individuals who are not citizens or lawful permanent residents of the United States and “foreign political parties.”

While the Commission has previously determined that the volunteer exemption allows foreign nationals to volunteer in U.S. elections, they may not be compensated, foreign nationals may not make expenditures, and they may not direct or control activities of U.S. campaigns.

Lawkowski concluded that:

Those searching for foreign interference in our elections need to look no further than Ms. Patel’s LinkedIn post. The interference is occurring in plain sight.

Ms. Patel’s posts and press reporting surrounding the relationship between the Harris campaign and the Labour Party create a reasonable inference that the Labour Party has made, and the Harris campaign has accepted, illegal foreign national contributions.

To protect our democracy from illegal foreign influence, it is imperative that the Federal Election Commission open a MUR (Matter Under Review) … and investigate this matter immediately.

“This is illegal”, Elon Musk posted on X.

Twitter Files journalist Matt Taibbi also revealed that the Labour-aligned British censorship NGO “Center for Countering Digital Hate” (CCDH)‘s top priority for the election years is to “Kill Musk’s Twitter.”

“This means war,” wrote Musk, who announced plans to sue CCDH.

CCDH was founded by Keir Starmer’s chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, and has close ties to the Harris campaign, according to Taibbi. This political influence also calls into question the tax-exempt status of CCDH, Taibbi wrote.

Foreign election meddling is not limited to the UK The Gateway Pundit can also reveal.

According to a report by Germany’s “Zeit,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling Social Democrats also sent SPD campaign helpers to the US for the Harris campaign, presumably financed with German tax money.

SPD federal deputy Serpil Midyatli reportedly traveled to the state of Georgia at the end of October with other Socialist politicians to “accompany” the Harris campaign.

The explicit goal, as stated by Midyatli, was to “support Kamala Harris in her campaign.” The trip to Atlanta from October 20 to 25 was funded and organized by the SPD party foundation Friedrich-Ebert-Foundation, according to “Zeit.”

The Friedrich-Ebert-Foundation received the enormous sum of 198 million euros from German taxpayer funds in 2022.

We wrote to the Friedrich-Ebert-Foundation and the German Social Democrats to find out how many “volunteers” they sent to aid the Harris campaign, who made this decision, who coordinated it in the Harris campaign and how much money was spent.

We have yet to receive an answer.