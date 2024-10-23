Bill Gates Ordered to Stand Trial in Netherlands in November Over COVID Vaccine Injury Claims — Ordered to Pay Legal Costs as Dutch Court Dismisses Jurisdiction Claim

A Dutch court has ruled that billionaire and global vaccine proponent Bill Gates will face trial in the Netherlands over his involvement in misleading the public about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

The case, brought forward by seven plaintiffs who claim to have suffered vaccine injuries, marks a significant blow to Gates, who has been a key figure in pushing COVID-19 vaccination efforts worldwide.

According to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, the plaintiffs filed the lawsuit last year, naming Gates, along with former Dutch Prime Minister and current NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, members of the Dutch government’s COVID-19 Outbreak Management Team, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, and the Dutch state itself.

Gates is one of the “experts” who made several claims about the COVID experimental vaccines:

They said the vaccine would stop transmission.

They said the vaccinated could quit wearing a mask.

They said the vaccinated would not get sick.

They said the vaccinated were not going to die.

The plaintiffs argue that Gates, through his involvement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Economic Forum (WEF), was involved in a far-reaching agenda—referred to as “The Great Reset Project”—which sought to exploit the global crisis in order to implement sweeping societal changes, all under the guise of combating the pandemic.

According to the lawsuit, this agenda included pushing vaccines that were known to be unsafe.

The plaintiffs claim they were deceived into taking these dangerous injections, and the consequences have been devastating. Physical and mental injuries have allegedly plagued them since receiving the vaccine.

One of the seven plaintiffs has reportedly died since the initial filing, leaving six others to carry on the fight against Gates and his cohorts. These ordinary Dutch citizens, whose identities have been redacted from the court documents, say they trusted the vaccine narrative and are now paying the price.

The plaintiffs referenced various public statements made by Gates, including a widely viewed YouTube video from April 2020 titled “The Race for a COVID-19 Vaccine, Explained,” as part of their evidence.

Despite Gates’ attempts to evade the Dutch court’s jurisdiction by claiming that, as an American citizen, he should not be subject to legal proceedings in the Netherlands, the court rejected this argument, according to independent researcher and reporter Penny Marie.

On October 16, 2024, the Leeuwarden District Court announced that it does indeed have jurisdiction to hear the case against Gates.

The billionaire was represented in court by a lawyer from PelsRijcken but did not attend the September 18 hearing in person. His legal team’s defense crumbled when the court ruled in favor of the plaintiffs.

According to the judgment:

Article 7 paragraph 1 of the Code of Civil Procedure provides that if the Dutch court has jurisdiction over one of the defendants, it also has jurisdiction over other defendants involved in the same proceedings, provided that there is such a connection between the claims against the various defendants that reasons of expediency justify joint proceedings. […] As the court understands, [redacted] et al. argue that Hofstra et al., and therefore Gates, are part of a worldwide group of individuals, legal entities and other entities that, in the context of the implementation of a project called Covid 19: The Great Reset, have misled people into taking Covid-19 injections, while they knew or should have known that these injections were not safe and effective. The court infers from Gates’ plea that Gates also understood [redacted] et al.’s position in this way. The court understands that [redacted] et al. further argue in this context that Gates committed this deception internationally through two videos that were published on YouTube in April and December 2020, in which Gates allegedly gave a false representation of the necessity of the Covid-19 injections and the safety of those injections respectively. To the extent that [redacted] et al. intended to state that any actions by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation should also be regarded as unlawful acts by Gates in this group context, the court disregards this in the context of this incident, as they have not substantiated this. […] Based on the foregoing, this court has international jurisdiction to hear the claims against Gates on the basis of Article 7 paragraph l Rv.

The court ruled that Gates, who attempted to have the case dismissed or contest the court’s jurisdiction, was in the wrong. His legal challenge was dismissed, and as a result, he has been ordered to pay the legal fees of the plaintiffs.

According to court documents, Gates is required to cover the plaintiffs’ legal costs, which amount to €1,406.00 ($1,518.44). This includes:

€1,228.00 ($1,326.17) for the plaintiffs’ lawyer’s fees.

€178.00 ($192.23) in additional legal expenses.

Gates must pay these costs within 14 days, or face further penalties. Should Gates fail to comply within the designated timeframe, an additional €92.00, plus service costs, will be added to the total.

Gates will now have to respond to the allegations in Dutch court, with a new hearing set for November 27, 2024.

Read the ruling below obtained by Penny Marie and Zebra Inspiratie: