Biden Scoffs at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Claims on Weather Manipulation: ‘The Federal Government Is Literally Controlling the Weather… It’s Beyond Ridiculous!’

Joe Biden, who lied about his son’s infamous laptop and his own health, publicly ridiculed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) assertions that the federal government may be manipulating the weather, dismissing her statements as “beyond ridiculous.”

Greene’s claims are now sparking a debate about government transparency, drawing attention to the lesser-known Weather Modification Act of 1972 and records on federal weather modification projects.

Biden blasted Greene’s remarks in a virtual briefing about Hurricane Milton, claiming that “reckless, irresponsible, and relentless promotion of disinformation” only endangers lives and undermines confidence in federal disaster relief efforts.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene, the congresswoman from Georgia, is now saying the federal government is literally controlling the weather. We’re controlling the weather. It’s beyond ridiculous.”

President Biden: “Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene…is now saying the federal government is literally controlling the weather. We’re controlling the weather!?! It’s beyond ridiculous. It’s gotta stop.” pic.twitter.com/3VSwSaKF5d — CSPAN (@cspan) October 9, 2024

Greene’s original statement to her 1.2 million followers on X (formerly Twitter) read: “Yes, they can control the weather. It’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done.”

Yes they can control the weather. It’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done. — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) October 4, 2024

A community note was added to Rep. Greene’s tweet, stating, “Weather manipulation is possible at small scales (for example, “cloud seeding”). However, weather patterns in general are naturally occurring and cannot be “controlled”. Hurricanes and other large storms cannot be created artificially with modern technology.”

Interestingly, even this note acknowledges that weather can, in fact, be manipulated—proving Greene’s point. Rep. Greene didn’t specifically mention hurricanes in her tweet; instead, she broadly suggested that scientists have the ability to influence weather patterns.

She added, stating, “Climate change is the new Covid. Ask your government if the weather is manipulated or controlled. Did you ever give permission to them to do it? Are you paying for it? Of course you are..”

Climate change is the new Covid. Ask your government if the weather is manipulated or controlled. Did you ever give permission to them to do it? Are you paying for it? Of course you are.. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) October 7, 2024

Greene further referenced a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) library catalog listing over 1,000 instances of weather modifications, which she says only scratches the surface of federal weather manipulation activities.

“Everyone keeps asking, “who is they?” Well some of them are listed on NOAA, as well as most of the ways weather can be modified, because they are required to report it to the Secretary of Commerce by the Weather Modification Act of 1972. The NOAA government website has a library catalog of 1,026 entries of weather modifications, but that’s not all of them. If your home or business or property is damaged or a loved one is killed by their weather modifications shouldn’t you be eligible for compensation? After all, did they ask you if you agreed to our weather being modified?”

Everyone keeps asking, “who is they?” Well some of them are listed on NOAA, as well as most of the ways weather can be modified, because they are required to report it to the Secretary of Commerce by the Weather Modification Act of 1972. The NOAA government website has a… pic.twitter.com/UaNZCiZ8es — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) October 9, 2024

What role does NOAA play in weather modification? Companies that intend to engage in weather modification activities within the United States are required by the Weather Modification Act of 1976 (15 Code of Federal Regulations § 908) to provide a report to the Administrator of NOAA at least 10 days prior to undertaking the activity. Those reports are filed with the Weather Program Office and may be found on the NOAA Library website. Trending: JD Vance’s Message to Black Voters STUNS Crowd in Detroit […] Activities subject to reporting. (a)Weather modification activities are defined as “Any activity performed with the intention of producing artificial changes in the composition, behavior, or dynamics of the atmosphere” (see 15 CFR § 908.1). The following, when conducted as weather modification activities, shall be reported (see 15 CFR § 908.3): Seeding or dispersing of any substance into clouds or fog, to alter drop size distribution, produce ice crystals or coagulation of droplets, alter the development of hail or lightning, or influence in any way the natural development cycle of clouds or their environment; Using fires or heat sources to influence convective circulation or to evaporate fog; Modifying the solar radiation exchange of the earth or clouds, through the release of gases, dusts, liquids, or aerosols into the atmosphere; Modifying the characteristics of land or water surfaces by dusting or treating with powders, liquid sprays, dyes, or other materials; Releasing electrically charged or radioactive particles, or ions, into the atmosphere; Applying shock waves, sonic energy sources, or other explosive or acoustic sources to the atmosphere; Using aircraft propeller downwash, jet wash, or other sources of artificial wind generation; Using lasers or other sources of electromagnetic radiation; or Other activities undertaken with the intent to modify the weather or climate, including solar radiation management activities and experiments

Nine years ago, CBS invited scientist Michio Kaku, who mentioned that flooding and even hurricanes could be subject to weather modification.

Lasers.. CBS, 9 years ago, talked about lasers controlling the weather. pic.twitter.com/DfKX3JVWx2 — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) October 6, 2024

The most recent evidence of weather manipulation is the unprecedented rainfall that struck the heart of the United Arab Emirates earlier this year, causing extensive flooding throughout Dubai.

The intense weather event, which delivered a year’s worth of precipitation in just a few hours, resulted in the flood of major highways, residential areas, and even the tarmac of Dubai International Airport, pushing the bustling city-state to its limits.

The torrential downpour also affected neighboring Oman, resulting in 18 deaths, according to AP.

The downpour resulted in over 120 millimeters (4.75 inches) of rain, overwhelming the city’s infrastructure and leading to the abandonment of vehicles on flooded roads.

The heavy rainfall also caused major disruptions, including at Dubai International Airport, the world’s second-busiest airport, which was submerged under water.

GRAZIA Middle East reached out to a meteorology expert from the NCM who confirmed that cloud seeding operations had indeed been carried out in the last 24 hours, with six trips executed from Monday to Tuesday afternoon.

Even the far-left outlet The Atlantic acknowledged it in their report titled “Playing God With the Atmosphere,” while CBS News reported, “It’s so hot in Dubai that the government is now creating artificial rainstorms.”

During Vietnam War, the US Government reportedly used cloud seeding in their secret Operation Popeye to amplify treacherous monsoons in Vietnam and devastate roads with flooding.

According to the Department of State’s website:

In July 1972 the U.S. Government renounced the use of climate modification techniques for hostile purposes, even if their development were proved to be feasible in the future. Both the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives held hearings, beginning in 1972, and the Senate adopted a resolution in 1973 calling for an international agreement “prohibiting the use of any environmental or geophysical modification activity as a weapon of war….” In response to this resolution, the President ordered the Department of Defense to undertake an in-depth review of the military aspects of weather and other environmental modification techniques. The results of this study and a subsequent interagency study led to the U.S. Governments decision to seek agreement with the Soviet Union to explore the possibilities of an international agreement. During the summit meeting in Moscow in July 1974, President Nixon and General Secretary Brezhnev formally agreed to hold bilateral discussions on how to bring about “the most effective measures possible to overcome the dangers of the use of environmental modification techniques for military purposes.” Three sets of discussions were held in 1974 and 1975, resulting in agreement on a common approach and common language.

In 1976, Senator James B. Pearson (R-KS) introduced the National Weather Modification Policy Act of 1976.

According to the bill:

(a). The Congress finds and declares the following: (1) Weather-related disasters and hazards, including drought, hurricanes, tornadoes, hall, lightning, fog, floods, and frost, result in substantial human suffering and loss of life, billions of dollars of annual economie losses to owners of crops and other property, and substantial financial loss to the United States Treasury; (2) Weather modification technology has significant potential for preventing, diverting, moderating, or ameliorating the adverse effects of such disasters and hazards and enhancing crop production and the availability of water; (3) The interstate nature of climatic and related phenomena, the severe economic hardships experienced as the result of occasional drought and other adverse meteorological conditions, and the existing role and responsibilities of the Federal Government with respect to disaster relief, require appropriate Federal action to prevent or alleviate such disasters and hazards; and (4) Weather modification programs may have long-range and unexpected effects on existing climatic patterns which are not confined by national boundaries. (b). PURPOSE.—It is therefore declared to be the purpose of Congress in this Act to develop a comprehensive and coordinated national weather modification policy and a national program of weather modification research and development.

You can read a detailed report on weather manipulation below: