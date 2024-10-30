Biden NUKES Harris Campaign Calling Half USA Garbage | Drew Hernandez

President Joe Biden dropped a PR nuclear bomb on the Harris Campaign while Kamala Harris was giving her big girl grand finale DC Ellipse closing argument speech.

President Biden was speaking to VOTO LATINO on a Zoom call when he attempted to give his take on the controversial latino jokes about Puerto Rico being floating garbage in the ocean told at Trump’s Madison Square Garden Rally that caused a mainstream media storm. Many Latinos have now come out and commented that they didn’t mind the jokes.

Towards the end of his attempt to condemn the jokes, the President said, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his (TRUMP’S) supporters.”

The comments have created a media nightmare for the Harris Campaign as President Biden, who has endorsed Kamala Harris, has now officially attacked half the nation that supports President Trump from all walks of life just days before an election.

Watch as Drew Hernandez breaks it all down.

