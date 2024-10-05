Biden Admin’s Samantha Power Explains How Americans Are Keeping the Lights on in Ukraine While Millions of Americans Still Have No Power

Samantha Power, who serves as the administrator for the United States Agency for International Development, put out a tweet today in which she explained how Americans are keeping the lights and the heat on in Ukraine.

Tone deaf much?

Millions of Americans throughout the southeast are still without power, not to mention food and water. Was today really the best time for her to talk about this? Watch:

People reacted on Twitter/X:

Maybe she should read this report from the Associated Press:

Days after Hurricane Helene, a powerless mess remains in the Southeast

Sherry Brown has gotten nearly the entire miserable Hurricane Helene experience at her home. She’s out of power and water. There is a tree on her roof and her SUV. She is converting power from the alternator in her car to keep just enough juice for her refrigerator so she can keep some food.

Brown is far from alone. Helene was a tree and power pole wrecking ball as it blew inland across Georgia, South Carolina and into North Carolina on Friday. Five days later, more than 1.4 million homes and businesses in the three states don’t have power, according to poweroutage.us.

But don’t worry America, your tax dollars are keeping the lights on in Ukraine. Good grief.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance
Mike LaChance has been covering higher education and politics for Legal Insurrection since 2012. Since 2008 he has contributed work to the Gateway Pundit, Daily Caller, Breitbart, the Center for Security Policy, the Washington Free Beacon, and Ricochet. He has also written for American Lookout, Townhall, and Twitchy.

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

