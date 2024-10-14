Bath & Body Works Apologizes After Customers Claim Winter Themed “Snowed In” Candle Looks Like Ku Klux Klan Hoods – Pulls it From Shelves

Bath & Body Works apologized after customers claimed a winter themed “snowed in” candle looked like Ku Klux Klan hoods.

The retailer said it was unintentional and pulled the candles from shelves.

“At Bath and Body Works, we are committed to listening to our teams and customers, and committed to fixing any mistakes we make-even those that are unintentional like this one,” a spokesperson said to CNN. “We apologize to anyone we’ve offended and are swiftly working to have this item removed and are evaluating our process going forward.”

Commenters online called the candle a ‘klandle.’

CNN reported that customers who ordered the candle had their orders canceled.

The candle is being sold on eBay for $170.00.

