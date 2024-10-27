BAIT & SWITCH: Kamala Harris Lures Supporters with Beyoncé Performance, Leaves Crowd Waiting 12 Hours for a 4-Minute Speech and No Performance — Trump Calls Out Shameless Deception

President Donald Trump didn’t mince words this Saturday in Michigan, taking aim at Kamala Harris over her highly promoted appearance with Beyoncé in Houston.

Conservative voices are railing against Harris, accusing her and the media of misleading the public by promoting the pop icon’s presence as a concert performance – a claim that left attendees disappointed and irate when Beyoncé only made brief remarks before exiting.

“Beyoncé went up and spoke for a couple of minutes and then left, and the place went crazy,” Trump told a crowd in Michigan, per Fox News.

“They booed the hell out of everybody. They thought she was going to perform. What happened was my opponent got up and started speaking, and they booed the hell out of her. It’s crazy. They have to use people to get people to come, and then they send buses. We don’t send buses. Everybody comes. We’re just going to make America great again. It’s very simple.”

Trump’s senior advisor, Tim Murtaugh, shared his own reaction on X.

“MSNBC treated it as breaking news when the Harris campaign announced that Beyoncé would appear AND PERFORM at a rally in Texas. The pop star did appear but only spoke and did not sing. THEY LIED TO BUILD A CROWD,” Murtaugh wrote.

MSNBC treated it as breaking news when the Harris campaign announced that Beyoncé would appear AND PERFORM at a rally in Texas. The pop star did appear but only spoke and did not sing. THEY LIED TO BUILD A CROWD‼️ pic.twitter.com/yHer8COOB2 — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 26, 2024

Jason Miller, a Trump campaign spokesperson, asked, “Why did Kamala Harris, Ian Sams, NBC News, HuffPost, USA TODAY, Vanity Fair and countless others tell us we were getting a performance last night in Houston? What went wrong?”

Social media quickly erupted as frustrated attendees and conservative voices decried what they called a “bait-and-switch” tactic.

“BAIT & SWITCH: If Democrats needed anymore evidence that Kamala Harris can’t be trusted, last night was the perfect example. Harris supporters were lured for the SECOND time to an event to see Beyoncé perform only to listen to her speak for barely four minutes before fleeing the venue. Supporters waited almost ten hours to hear Kamala speak for 20 minutes and Beyoncé for 4 minutes. She better hope these people already voted because if they haven’t I doubt they’ll turn out for her…” Amuse wrote.

BAIT & SWITCH: If Democrats needed anymore evidence that Kamala Harris can’t be trusted, last night was the perfect example. Harris supporters were lured for the SECOND time to an event to see Beyoncé perform only to listen to her speak for barely four minutes before fleeing the… pic.twitter.com/9ebM8mBJh7 — @amuse (@amuse) October 26, 2024

Trump War Room wrote, “UPDATE: The Beyonce concert featuring Kamala has devolved into a total and complete disaster in which Kamala is barely audible on the feed. Humiliating!”

UPDATE: The Beyonce concert featuring Kamala has devolved into a total and complete disaster in which Kamala is barely audible on the feed. Humiliating! pic.twitter.com/58549cgyAc — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2024

This incident echoed a similar episode during the Democratic National Convention when rumors swirled that a mystery guest—potentially Beyoncé or another major celebrity—would appear to support Harris.

White House Political Director Emmy Ruiz tweeted a cryptic bee emoji, which fans took as a hint that Beyoncé would make a grand entrance. News outlets like TMZ reported that Beyoncé was in Chicago preparing for a surprise performance, sparking high expectations. When no such performance materialized, CNN’s Abby Phillip called out TMZ, saying, “TMZ lost a lot of credibility tonight.”