BAD BLOOD: Nancy Pelosi Says She Hasn’t Spoken to Joe Biden Since She Forced Him to Drop Out of 2024 Race (AUDIO)

BAD BLOOD: Nancy Pelosi Says She Hasn't Spoken to Joe Biden Since She Forced Him to Drop Out of 2024 Race

During a recent interview with the Guardian, Nancy Pelosi said that she has not spoken to Joe Biden since she forced him out of the 2024 race over the summer.

She fully admits that she felt she had to force Biden out because all she cares about is winning the election. She also says that some people in Biden’s inner circle may not have forgiven her for it.

There has been a lot of speculation about Joe Biden being resentful about what happened. This supports that idea.

FOX News reports:

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed in a new interview that she still has not spoken to President Biden after being part of the Democratic pressure campaign for him to drop out of the race.

“Not since then, no,” she told The Guardian’s Politics Weekly America podcast when asked if she’s spoken to the president. “But I’m prayerful about it.”

Pelosi denies being part of any pressure campaign against the president, but Biden has said that pressure from his colleagues led to his decision.

“I have the greatest respect for him. I think he’s one of the great consequential presidents of our country,” Pelosi said in the interview posted Tuesday. “I think his legacy had to be protected. I didn’t see that happening in the course that it was on, the election was on. My call was just to: ‘Let’s get on a better course.’ He will make the decision as to what that is. And he made that decision. But I think he has some unease because we’ve been friends for decades.”

“You decide to win. I decided a while ago that Donald Trump will never set foot in the White House again as President of the United States or in any other capacity … So when you make a decision, you have to make every decision in favor of winning, and that is mobilization, message, money, to have that to win the election, but the most important decision of all is the candidate and the campaign of the candidate,” she added, according to the Guardian.

Here's the audio clip:

There are no surprises here. Pelosi only cares about the Democrats remaining in power. That’s all she has ever cared about.

Mike LaChance
Mike LaChance has been covering higher education and politics for Legal Insurrection since 2012. Since 2008 he has contributed work to the Gateway Pundit, Daily Caller, Breitbart, the Center for Security Policy, the Washington Free Beacon, and Ricochet. He has also written for American Lookout, Townhall, and Twitchy.

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

