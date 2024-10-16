BAD BLOOD: Nancy Pelosi Says She Hasn’t Spoken to Joe Biden Since She Forced Him to Drop Out of 2024 Race (AUDIO)

During a recent interview with the Guardian, Nancy Pelosi said that she has not spoken to Joe Biden since she forced him out of the 2024 race over the summer.

She fully admits that she felt she had to force Biden out because all she cares about is winning the election. She also says that some people in Biden’s inner circle may not have forgiven her for it.

There has been a lot of speculation about Joe Biden being resentful about what happened. This supports that idea.

FOX News reports:

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed in a new interview that she still has not spoken to President Biden after being part of the Democratic pressure campaign for him to drop out of the race. “Not since then, no,” she told The Guardian’s Politics Weekly America podcast when asked if she’s spoken to the president. “But I’m prayerful about it.” Pelosi denies being part of any pressure campaign against the president, but Biden has said that pressure from his colleagues led to his decision. “I have the greatest respect for him. I think he’s one of the great consequential presidents of our country,” Pelosi said in the interview posted Tuesday. “I think his legacy had to be protected. I didn’t see that happening in the course that it was on, the election was on. My call was just to: ‘Let’s get on a better course.’ He will make the decision as to what that is. And he made that decision. But I think he has some unease because we’ve been friends for decades.” “You decide to win. I decided a while ago that Donald Trump will never set foot in the White House again as President of the United States or in any other capacity … So when you make a decision, you have to make every decision in favor of winning, and that is mobilization, message, money, to have that to win the election, but the most important decision of all is the candidate and the campaign of the candidate,” she added, according to the Guardian.

Here’s the audio clip:

Pelosi: ‘There May Be Some People Around [Biden] Who Haven’t Forgiven Me’ for Pushing Him Out. FREEDLAND: “And now you've told us that you haven't spoken to him since then. Do you think he's not forgiven you for your role?”

PELOSI: “There may be some people around him who have… pic.twitter.com/2CU9CDOG8h — 1776 (@TheWakeninq) October 15, 2024

There are no surprises here. Pelosi only cares about the Democrats remaining in power. That’s all she has ever cared about.