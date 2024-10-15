Audience Erupts in Laughter When President Trump Destroys Bloomberg ‘Journalist’ on Tariffs with a Brilliant One-Liner (VIDEO)

A liberal Bloomberg journalist learned today it is never wise to underestimate the wit and wisdom of President Trump after getting humiliated in Chicago.
As NBC Chicago reported, Trump sat down with Bloomberg editor-in-chief John Micklethwait on Tuesday at the Economic Club of Chicago to discuss his economic plans. Unsurprisingly, Kamala Harris declined to appear for fear she might encounter tough questions and suffer another embarrassing meltdown.
The interview quickly became a total rout for Trump when the subject turned to tariffs. As TGP readers know, Trump was the first President in decades to put our country first on the issue of trade by hiking tariffs on countries refusing to play fair and ripping off America instead.
Trump’s audacious moves paid off as America emerged with the most robust job growth in our nation’s history. The Black and Hispanic unemployment rate was also the lowest ever recorded.
But the snotty Micklethwait thought he could ‘educate’ the 45th President on this issue anyway. This was a poor decision, as Trump humiliated him with just one sentence.
He humorously points out how embarrassing it must be for Micklethwait to finally confront a person who can ably point out how wrong he is on the subject, which caught Micklethwait off-guard.
Watch how the audience bursts out in laughter upon hearing this savage one-liner.
WATCH:
Interviewer: You’re talking about 10-20% tariffs on the rest of the world. That is going to have a serious effect on the rest of the economy.
President Trump: “I agree it’s going to have a massive effect — positive effect… it must be hard for you to spend 25 years talking… pic.twitter.com/zyb1GfXCTi
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 15, 2024
TRANSCRIPT:
MICKLETHWAIT: You’re talking about 10-20% tariffs on the rest of the world. That is going to have a serious effect on the overall economy.
Yes, you’re gonna find some people who will gain from individual tariffs. The overall effect could be massive to the economy.
TRUMP: I agree. I agree. It’s gonna have a massive effect. Positive effect.
(Crowd applauds)
TRUMP: I know how committed you are to this, and it must be hard for you to spend 25 years talking about tariffs being negative and then have somebody explain to you that you’re totally wrong.
(The crowd erupts in laughter)
MICKLETHWAIT: 40 million jobs is a lot to rely on…
TRUMP: They’re all coming back.
MICKLETHWAIT: There’s 40 million jobs in America that rely on trade.
TRUMP: You ready? John Deere, great company; they announced a year ago they’re going to build big plants outside of the United States. They’re going to build them in Mexico.
MICKLETHWAIT: And you also threatened them before, and they stopped.
TRUMP: That’s right. I said if John Deere builds those plants, they’re not selling anything into the United States. They announced just yesterday that they’re probably not going to sell to build the plants, okay?