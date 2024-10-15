Audience Erupts in Laughter When President Trump Destroys Bloomberg ‘Journalist’ on Tariffs with a Brilliant One-Liner (VIDEO)

A liberal Bloomberg journalist learned today it is never wise to underestimate the wit and wisdom of President Trump after getting humiliated in Chicago.

As NBC Chicago reported, Trump sat down with Bloomberg editor-in-chief John Micklethwait on Tuesday at the Economic Club of Chicago to discuss his economic plans. Unsurprisingly, Kamala Harris declined to appear for fear she might encounter tough questions and suffer another embarrassing meltdown.

The interview quickly became a total rout for Trump when the subject turned to tariffs. As TGP readers know, Trump was the first President in decades to put our country first on the issue of trade by hiking tariffs on countries refusing to play fair and ripping off America instead.

Trump’s audacious moves paid off as America emerged with the most robust job growth in our nation’s history. The Black and Hispanic unemployment rate was also the lowest ever recorded.

But the snotty Micklethwait thought he could ‘educate’ the 45th President on this issue anyway. This was a poor decision, as Trump humiliated him with just one sentence.

He humorously points out how embarrassing it must be for Micklethwait to finally confront a person who can ably point out how wrong he is on the subject, which caught Micklethwait off-guard.

Watch how the audience bursts out in laughter upon hearing this savage one-liner.

WATCH:

Interviewer: You’re talking about 10-20% tariffs on the rest of the world. That is going to have a serious effect on the rest of the economy. President Trump: “I agree it’s going to have a massive effect — positive effect… it must be hard for you to spend 25 years talking… pic.twitter.com/zyb1GfXCTi — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 15, 2024

TRANSCRIPT: