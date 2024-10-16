Arizona Early Voters Shock Far-Left MSNBC — Not a Single One Says They’re Backing Kamala!

As early voting kicks off in Arizona, MSNBC field reporters reveal a surprise for Kamala Harris and her supporters: not a single early voter they interviewed in Mojave County voiced support for Harris.

Arizona, a critical battleground state, has begun its early voting period for the November election, and voters are already making their voices heard at mailboxes and polling locations across the state.

The unexpected surge in early voting has been fueled by none other than former President Donald Trump himself.

Breaking from his previous criticism of mail-in voting, Trump has urged his supporters to utilize every voting option available this year, including early and absentee voting.

“THANK YOU, ARIZONA! Early voting by mail and in-person opened in Arizona earlier this week—so if you have a ballot, return it immediately, and if not, GO VOTE the minute the polls open tomorrow, and get everyone you know to cast their ballots for Trump and Republicans at every level!” Trump wrote on Truth Social last weekend.

“With your help, 23 days from now, we are going to WIN Arizona, we are going to defeat Kamala Harris, and we are going to usher in a new Golden Age of American Success for citizens of every race, religion, color, and creed! swampthevoteusa.com/,” he added.

According to AZ Central, polling numbers show Trump with an edge over Harris in Arizona. As voters flock to early voting locations, turnout levels are spiking.

An MSNBC reporter, covering the scene in Mojave County, noted the palpable energy, reporting: “We did not find a single person who audibly would tell us that they voted for Kamala. These were Trump supporters getting out to vote early in the all-important Mojave County.”

Voters interviewed by MSNBC shared their motivations for voting early. For some, this was their first time voting ahead of Election Day, and they pointed to Trump’s personal call to action.

One voter candidly shared, “Honestly, because Donald Trump told me to.”

Another voter, previously absent from the polls in 2020, was now casting a ballot due to their concern for the nation’s current trajectory.

WATCH: