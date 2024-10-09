ANOTHER UNHINGED THREAT: Liberal Activist Claims Slasher Michael Myers Will Cut Trump’s Head Off Tonight In PA

Hours before President Trump is scheduled to host another packed rally in Reading, Pennsylvania, Early Vote Action Regional Director Bobby Jeffries caught an unhinged counter protestor on video claiming that Trump’s head would be “cut off” tonight after the rally.

Early Vote Action, the voter registration group run by GOP activist Scott Pressler, has been cross-crossing the United States registering tens of thousands of new Republican voters to back Trump in November’s presidential election.

The yet unidentified women claimed that Michael Myers, the mass murderer from the iconic slasher film Halloween, would carry out the deed.

Unhinged Kamala Harris protestor within the permitter of the Trump rally in Reading, PA. @FBI @libsoftiktok pic.twitter.com/AZ0xubYXBZ — Bobby Jeffries (@BobbyJeffriesPA) October 9, 2024

Clad in a Halloween shirt, she also claimed that Trump “hates everyone” and that his “face would crack” if he ever attempted to smile.

“The level of hatred and vile threats the Democrats have encouraged their supporters to make against President Donald J. Trump are absolutely unacceptable. While Trump is working to heal America and get this nation back on track, Kamala Harris and the Democrats are pushing us towards a dystopian future that would make Mad Max blush. It’s evident that the Democrats are rattled by the significant progress that Scott Presler’s Early Vote Action, alongside Turning Point Action and PA Chase, is making to turn Pennsylvania red,” said Jeffries, who told this GP journalist that he has notified law enforcement on-site about the incident, which they are now investigating.

This comes just a few months after another Pennsylvania woman at the State Fair called for the successful assassination of President Trump, just a week after the failed assassination on Trump in Butler, PA.

As the election keeps getting closer, the imagined assassination and real-world threats against President Trump seem to be occurring on a daily basis.